’90 Day: The Single Life’ Tell-All Exclusive Preview: Natalie Refuses To Divorce Mike While Still Being With Josh

The 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all is going to be a game-changer. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, host Shaun Robinson confronts Natalie about her relationships with new boyfriend, Josh, and her husband, Mike. Shaun asks Natalie point blank why she doesn’t want to divorce Mike and if she still loves him.

Natalie has tears rolling down her face and looks over at Mike. “Do I still love you?” she asks. Mike says with a laugh, “I’ve been asking you that for 3 years.” Natalie continues, “He’s been for me for 7 years. He’s not going out of my life… But do I love him? I don’t know. Pain he went through because of me, if I love him for sure could I do this to him? I don’t know.”

Then, in front of Josh, Natalie tells Mike, “Michael, I’m not divorcing you. If you want, you divorce me, I’m not… I can’t. I’m sorry.”

Shaun asks Mike if he wants Natalie back. “I will always have love for Natalie. We have history and stuff,” Mike says. Shaun turns to Natalie to ask her who she really wants to be with. Natalie doesn’t say anything right away. There’s just a long, awkward pause.

“I don’t think she’s ready for a relationship. She’s very driven to work and…” Mike begins. Shocking everyone in the room, Natalie gets up and runs over to sit in Mike’s lap. She wraps her arms around him and hugs him.

Veronica chimes in and tells Josh that now’s probably a good time for him to break up with Natalie. Natalie gets up and begins walking back to her chair. “I’m not ready for relationship. I don’t want to do it. I’m not. He said the truth. I’m not,” she declares to everyone in the room. At least she’s being honest! New episode of 90 Day: The Single Life air Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.