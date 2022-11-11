’90 Day: The Single Life’ Exclusive Preview: Mike Admits He’s Still ‘Hurt’ Over Natalie Leaving As They Reunite

Natalie doesn’t hesitate to say she’s “nervous” about meeting up with Mike for the first time since she left in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 14 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. She never thought she’d be coming back.

Natalie brings Mike some flowers as an olive branch. He invites her inside. “When I see the trailer, all my memories come back to me. Of my life here with Michael,” Natalie admits.

Mike tells Natalie that his mom, Trish, has moved in. Natalie had no idea that Trish was living with Michael now. “I hope I don’t have to see her,” Natalie says. She adds that Trish “causes trouble.” Natalie also has a reunion with her rat, Pulya. She is overjoyed to see the little squealer.

Upon seeing Mike, Natalie believes that she was “very legendary” for him. “I was legendary woman for Michael because he never met anyone like me… For Michael, I was the best. For Josh, he doesn’t give me this feeling.”

Mike is feeling a lot of emotions about this reunion with Natalie. They sit down to have a candid conversation. “I would hope she knows how much she hurt me. There’s a lot of pain there. So I’m just going to take it a minute at a time right now,” Mike says.

Since leaving Mike, Natalie has been on a search to find a man to start a family with, something she’s always wanted. Natalie has since moved to Florida and fallen for a handsome entrepreneur. However, he already has children of his own from multiple women.

Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life follows 6 determined singles who are diving back into the world of romance after their failed international relationships. Tackling relationship challenges ranging from commitment phobia to meddling matchmakers to ever-present ex-boyfriends, these six singles are taking another chance on love. New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life air Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.