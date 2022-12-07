Kathy Hilton Pulls Out Lipstick Standing Behind Mariska Hargitay Accepting Award At PCAs

People’s Choice Awards viewers were a little bit distracted by Kathy Hilton, when Mariska Hargitay was giving her acceptance speech for the 2022 Drama TV Star award at the show on Tuesday, December 6. The reality star, 63, was seen standing behind the actress, 58, reaching into her purse for some makeup. Despite being a little awkward, it was still hilarious.

Not Kathy Hilton standing directly behind awkwardly and putting on lipstick. you can’t make this stuff up 😂😂😂 #PCAs #rhobh pic.twitter.com/kaMKLWXmuY — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) December 7, 2022

Mariska was presented with the award for her work on Law And Order: Special Victims Unit, and the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills presented her with the award. As the actress gave her speech, Kathy was standing right behind her still in the camera shot. She appeared to think that she wasn’t seen, because she casually opened her purse and searched through for her lipstick, before taking it out, and applying it quickly.

There could be 100 people in the room and Kathy Hilton will stay acting like she’s the only one there 😂 #RHOBH #PCAs pic.twitter.com/8VFRTmco1N — collin michael (@CollinDueno) December 7, 2022

Viewers were a bit torn on Kathy touching up her makeup onscreen. Some people thought it was just an awkward and hilarious moment during the award show. “You can’t make this stuff up,” one fan wrote. “There could be 100 people in the room and Kathy Hilton will stay acting like she’s the only one there,” another person tweeted with a laughing, crying emoji.

How extraordinarily rude @KathyHilton. I cannot believe I (and every other viewer) just watched you apply lipstick, blot at it and SIGH in the middle of Mariska Hargitay’s @peopleschoice award acceptance speech. Doesn’t get any more self-absorbed than that. Shame on you. — LB (@itsle_bay) December 7, 2022

Still, some people on Twitter thought that it was “rude,” and inconsiderate. “How extraordinarily rude Kathy Hilton. I cannot belive I (and every other viewer) just watched you apply lipstick, blot at it and SIGH in the middle of Mariska Hargitay’s People’s Choice Award acceptance speech. Doesn’t get any more self-absorbed than that. Shame on you,” one person wrote.

Mariska didn’t seem like she noticed Kathy behind her, and she did seem very proud to receive the award. When she got on stage, she hugged a few of the cast members, including Kathy. Despite the awkward moment, both women looked absolutely stunning. The RHOBH star sported in a light purple mini-dress with a matching shawl, while Mariska rocked a white blouse and a gold skirt. Both women shared better looks at their amazing looks on their Instagram Profiles.

While Mariskka won for the TV Drama Star award, she was also nominated for the Female TV Star of 2022 award, but she lost to Ellen Pompeo. The ladies of RHOBH were also nominated for the Reality Show of 2022 Award, but lost out to The Kardashians. Both Garcelle Beauvis and Kyle Richards from the show were also nominated for Reality TV Star of 2022, but lost out to Khloe Kardashian.