Ashanti, 42, Rocks Sexy Cutout Bikini On Beach Vacation: Photos

Ashanti is living her best sun-kissed life! The 42-year-old R&B singer and songwriter took a moment from her lavish several-week trip to the United Arab Emirates to show off her flawless bikini body via an Instagram post on Dec. 7, as seen below. Ashanti heated up her feed in a barely-there black bikini that featured skin-colored mesh cutouts that left very little to the imagination. In the first photo in her carousel, she stood on a lounge chair wearing her Omg Swimwear two-piece in an attention-commanding pose with her left leg popped out toward the sun. She shaded her face with a wide-brimmed black hat and looked at ease.

In the photos that followed, she threw on an elegant black duster that featured vertical mesh paneling down its length. She paired the sexy look with a black bag, black sandals that were decorated with gold embellishments, and black shades. She posed in several spots that showed the golden sun setting behind her and picturesque white sand beaches filled with palm trees in the background.

The second to final photo in her gorgeous slideshow showed her smiling with her mom and manager, Tina Y. Douglas, while clinking frozen drinks with her. The last photo showed Ashanti and Tina standing on a wooden swing decorated with pink flowers that had the words “Live Unforgettable” at the top. Tina looked fabulous in a one-piece swimsuit emblazoned with blue, white, and pink florals.

Ashanti has seemingly been living it up in the UAE the last few weeks, specifically at the lush Waldorf Astoria resort in Ras Al Khaimah — one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. She attended the Global Citizen Forum Annual Summit there, where big names such as Ricky Martin and Eve were also present. She attended and performed in a gorgeous red high-low dress that reflected hints of purple throughout, which can be seen here. She brought her mom along to the event and also spent time with Trinidadian soca singer, Machel Montano.

During another part of the annual event, she donned a black high-low gown that featured a draped sleeve over her left arm and layers of ruffled fabric. “Had an amazing time at an amazing event, with some amazing people! @globalcitizenforum so honored to be a part of this!!! Thank you,” she captioned a carousel of pics from the night.

Before the formal events commenced, the Grammy Award-winning singer caught up with some fans via Instagram Live sessions from the resort’s stunning pool. She raved about how wonderful it felt to soak up the sun and showed fans the sun as it was setting, which she called a “ridiculous” view. She also answered fans’ questions and revealed she wants to have kids “next year.”

Ashanti’s admission came months after she sat down with HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview and chatted about her children’s book, My Name Is A Story, which debuted in July. “The inspiration [for the book] came from real-life experiences,” she explained. “And actually, when I was younger, I used to work at a daycare center. So when the kids had recess or playtime, they would be jumping and bouncing around, doing what kids do. But when I grabbed a book and said it was story time it was just so captivating to see how powerful reading a story to a child really is. They became just so engaged. And I was like, ‘Wow, I want to write a children’s book when I get older,’ so it was something that was always in my heart to do.”