‘The Holiday’ Director Reveals The Truth About A Sequel With Cameron Diaz & Kate Winslet

Any way you look at it, the Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet flick The Holiday represents the very most appealing in romcoms. Unfortunately, however, it doesn’t appear to be getting a sequel anytime soon. The director of the 2006 Christmas movie, Nancy Meyers, handily put a stop to rumors that a second film was on the horizon, 16 years after the first premiered. “So many DM’s about this — sorry but it’s not true,” the 72-year-old director wrote via Instagram on December 6, directly responding to a screenshot of a recent report. She concluded the post with a red heart emoji.

Kate also told PEOPLE magazine that the rumors are unfounded. “I read something about that, but it’s the first I’ve heard of it,” the Titanic actress told the outlet. “I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that’s never come up.”

Fans of the film, which costarred Cameron, 50, Kate, 47, Jude Law, 49, and Jack Black, 53, didn’t try to hide their disappointment. Many of the iconic director’s 244K followers took to the comments thread to despair. Notably, the official account of The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences reacted with a row of crying emojis. Katie Couric posted a broken heart emoji, and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner posted frustrated emoji faces.

Some fans noted that they initially thought the post was an announcement. “Ugh. When your heart races then drops in 2.3 seconds,” wrote one, while another reacted, “Can we sign a petition to make it true?!” Other loyal fans admitted to being relieved. “A sequel couldn’t top the original. The Holiday is the best Christmas movie with the best score. My absolute fav,” wrote one, while another commented, “Cannot top perfection. I’m relieved, to be honest. In my mind Iris is roodle deedle doo’ing in blockbuster with a big dollop.”

Still others suggested something different for the Parent Trap and Something’s Gotta Give director. “Nancy … Nancy Myers the legend how about a new movie then? You are missed,” remarked a follower.