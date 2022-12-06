Ashton Kutcher Reveals He Almost Killed Himself So He Could Donate His Heart To Critically Ill Twin Brother

Ashton Kutcher, 44, revealed the extreme way he thought to try and save his twin brother Michael‘s life when he found out he had a life-threatening condition, in a new interview. The actor sat down with Michael as well as Dr. David Agus on Paramount+’s The Checkup, and admitted he considered jumping off a balcony to give his sibling, who has cerebral palsy, his heart when he became ill in eight grade. Doctors had diagnosed Michael with an enlarged heart and gave him four weeks to live if he didn’t get a transplant. The four weeks turned to 48 hours when he crashed and became worse.
“I was at my friend’s house, suddenly my dad picks me up and is like, ‘You’re going to go see your brother,'” Ashton tearfully said in the interview, which can be seen in the video above. “In hindsight you realize, they want me to see him because they don’t know where this is going. I go in the room and I’m like, ‘Whoa! Everything’s not OK.’ He flatlines in the room… They’re grabbing me and they take me out.”
“I’m thinking to myself, ‘If anyone’s a match, I’m a match,'” he continued. “Now you start running that cycle through your head. You’re like, ‘This balcony looks far enough to take things.'”