Bethenny Frankel ‘Not Sure There’s A Number Anymore’ That Would Get Her To Return For ‘RHONY’ Legacy Show (Exclusive)

Bethenny Frankel previously said on her Just B podcast that “there’s a number” Bravo would need to pay her for her to consider returning to The Real Housewives franchise, but now that a bit of time has passed, she’s singing a different tune. During an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Dec. 5, Bethenny said she’s “not sure there’s a number anymore” that would get her to return for the forthcoming Real Housewives of New York City Legacy show because there’s “no price on happiness”.

She did say, however, that she’s “been approached by Bravo for many different things,” and she’s “still talking to them about one thing,” but “it’s not Housewives or [The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip]”. They’ve been “great to me”, she said while revealing she’s very open to doing new projects with them — it just won’t be RHONY or RHUGT at this time.

It was a bit heartbreaking to hear, considering we’re huge Real Housewives fans, but we can still get our fix of Bethenny on CNBC’c Money Court with Shark Tank star and investor Kevin O’Leary. Season 2 premiered on Nov. 30, and the show has Kevin and the Skinnygirl founder and CEO weighing in on and resolving a wide range of high-stakes financial disputes commonly faced by many small and expanding businesses, as they help these businesses chart a path forward.

When discussing the show and why she joined it, Bethenny told HollywoodLife that Money Court seemed like such “an incredible idea” that “fills a void” because it gives small businesses an opportunity to settle their disputes “without going to court.” But that doesn’t mean it’s easier than going to court. In fact, Bethenny said she and Kevin are often pretty “exhausted” after filming an episode. Unlike Shark Tank, which they’ve both starred on, they have to “figure out resolutions to help the businesses” instead of just saying, “we don’t know”, and sending them on their way.

And Bethenny loves it. She was actually “shocked” by how well she and Kevin got along. “We thought we were going to kill each other, but we raised each other’s game instead. We were really complimenting each other”.

But nothing surprised her more than one business owner, who will appear later this season. Bethenny wouldn’t give too much away, but when we asked why that moment stood out to her the most, she said the thing that was presented to her and Kevin was “the best thing I’ve ever heard on any show. It was like a jolt – the best idea I’ve ever heard.”

Want more? New episodes of Money Court air Wednesdays at 10pm ET on CNBC.