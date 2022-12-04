Kamala Harris Cozies Up To Julia Louis-Dreyfus As The Two ‘Veeps’ Take Selfie At Joe Biden’s State Dinner

The two ladies poked fun at Julia's previous role as Vice President Selina Meyer on HBO's drama 'Veep' as they both shared the epic photo to Instagram.

By:
December 4, 2022 3:14PM EST
View gallery
United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden welcome President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France to a State Dinner, in their honor, on the North Portico of the White House, in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 1, 2022 Credit: Cliff Owen / Pool via CNP Pictured: Joe Biden,Jill Biden,Emmanuel Macron Ref: SPL5507281 011222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington France, Washington, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Actress Jennifer Garner arrives with her daughter for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington France, Washington, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Image Credit: MEGA

Kamala Harris may be the real vice president of the United States, but she hasn’t forgotten Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ fictional VP role, Selina Meyer, on HBO’s drama Veep. The politician took to Instagram to share a photo of her and the actress taking a smiling selfie together at President Joe Biden‘s state dinner and added a clever and funny caption. “Great to see you, Madam Vice President,” it read.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia’s caption for her post that included her selfie with Kamala. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Shortly after Kamala shared the post, Julia took to her own Instagram to repost it along with an even more hilarious caption that was written while in character as Selina talking to her personal assistant Gary. “Gary, someone is using my @VP Instagram account. I think we’ve been hacked. CALL SOMEONE,” it read.

Once the post was published, Julia’s fans quickly responded with comments full of compliments and joy. “LOL! This is the best caption ever,” one fan wrote while another called the photo and caption “iconic.” A third wrote, “Legends supporting legends” and a fourth asked for her to post the photo that was being taken in the snapshot.

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris giving a speech. (MEGA)

Kamala and Julia’s posts come after they both wowed at the state dinner with their fashion choices. The former wore a black dress that included a sequined top that went over the shoulder on one side and the latter wore a long sleeveless black dress. Julia showed up to the event with her handsome son Charlie Hall, 25, who wore a classic black and white tuxedo, and was all smiles as she held his hand while walking in front of photographers.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Son
Julia at the state dinner with her son. (MEGA)

In addition to Julia, other world leaders and celebrities who attended the state dinner include French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, First Lady Jill Biden, Stephen ColbertJennifer Garner, Jon BatisteChrissy Teigen, and John Legend. Like Julia, many of them brought their children along and shined throughout the night.

More From Our Partners

ad