Rami Malek Puts Arm Around ‘James Bond’ Co-Star Lea Seydoux Out For Sushi In LA: Photos

Rami and Lea looked quite chummy as they took hilarious photos of each other on Sunset Blvd following their dinner date at a celeb hotspot.

By:
December 3, 2022 12:16PM EST
View gallery
Rami Malek Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala, Portraits, USA - 03 Jan 2019
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rami Malek and his girlfriend Lucy Boynton go shopping at Book Soup Bookstore on Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood. Lucy appears to be feeling under the weather as Rami touches her softly after they return to his Porsche. Pictured: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek attend San Jose Sharks vs New York Rangers game at Madison Square GardenCelebrities attend San Jose Sharks v New York Rangers, NHL Ice Hockey game, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 22 Feb 2020
Image Credit: Everett Collection

Although their characters were enemies in the most recent James Bond film, Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux certainly seemed like old chums as they were spotted enjoying a sushi dinner date together. The actor, who played villain Lyutsifer Safin in No Time To Die, wrapped his arms around the actress, who portrayed Dr. Madeleine, in West Hollywood on Friday night, Dec. 2 while they arrived at the celeb hotspot, as seen in photos here. The fun night out between the pair ended with a photo shoot on Sunset Blvd., where Rami snapped hilarious pics of the gorgeous French star.

Rami Malek was spotted on a dinner date with Ley Seydoux in November 2022. (Everett Collection)

It would appear the pair are just friends, as both Rami and Lea are in long-term relationships. While Rami took home the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury in 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody, he also came out with a girlfriend in his co-star and onscreen love interest, Lucy Boynton. In July, the cute couple looked totally loved up at Wimbledon, where they held hands and cheered on the athletes together. Rami even gave Lucy a standing ovation at the 2022 Deauville Film Festival in Deauville, France in September, according to Elle.

Although they have been hitting red carpets with aplomb since hooking up, Lucy spoke about how fame can be a bit of a burden on her boyfriend. In an interview with Net-A-Porter’s Porter, Boynton explains that fan fervor surrounding her boyfriend can take a toll. “It’s lovely to see people who are excited about his work — if they’ve seen Mr. Robot or [the] Freddie [Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody] — but it’s just that thing of people grabbing him,” she explained to Net-A-Porter’s Porter. “I mean, you’d never grab a complete stranger in the street. And I think there’s a sense of ownership.”

Lea Seydoux was spotted with Rami Malek on a sushi date in November 2022. (Everett Collection)

Meanwhile, Lea started up a romance with Andre Meyer in 2015. After a brief rumored relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, Lea got together with Andre, and they have been going from strength to strength ever since.  On January 18, 2017, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad