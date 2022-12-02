Joe Biden Condemns Antisemitism After Kanye Outburst: ‘Silence Is Complicity’

President Joe Biden called on “political leaders” to “reject antisemitism wherever it hides” after Kanye West claimed the Holocaust “didn’t happen” and praised infamous German dictator Adolf Hitler in a recent appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars podcast. The Commander-in-Chief took to his Twitter on Friday, Nov. 2 to condemn the hateful rhetoric, writing, “I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure.”

Biden also appeared to reference Donald Trump’s recent dinner with Kanye and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. “And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides,” Biden explained, concluding, “Silence is complicity.”

The fiery message came a day after the “Famous” rapper made his bizarre appearance on Jones’ show, where he said he’s “not a Nazi,” but exclaimed, “I see good things about Hitler also.” He added, “I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts.'”

Wearing a full-face mask in black, Kanye continued to spout antisemitic conspiracy theories and his apparent love for the Third Reich. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” he said, before appearing to defend the Nazi leader and his followers. “They did good things too. We got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

Shortly after Kanye’s podcast appearance, he took to his own Twitter account and shared an image of a swastika inside an image of the Star of David. For the second time in less than two months, Kanye was then kicked off Twitter, this time by his sometimes BFF Elon Musk, who recently purchased the platform. After a Twitter user begged Elon to “fix Kanye,” the CEO billionaire responded, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

