‘Teen Mom’ Cast Laughs At Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Comparing Her To A ‘Demon’

It appears that the Nov. 2, 2021 episode of Teen Mom OG has made the cut in the second season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — and it has the cast cracking up. MTV dropped a teaser for the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In just hours ahead of the show (seen below), and a portion of the clip looked back on a dinner Amber Portwood, 32, attended with her daughter Leah and Leah’s father Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. During the dinner, Amber tried to start a conversation with Leah, who is now 14, about a movie she was going on about to her sister. Leah originally didn’t show much interest in engaging in conversation with her mother, but eventually came around and spoke about a plot with a mother who has come back from the dead.

Happy #TeenMom Tuesday! Who else can’t wait to unwind with a NEW episode of #TeenMomGirlsNightIn at 7/6c on @MTV!? 🛋💕 pic.twitter.com/1EOGKkCMNq — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 29, 2022

“It’s about a girl, who is 5. Then, her mom is hit by a car. So then, the mom is a demon and tries to kill everybody,” Leah explained in the original clip, seen below. “Then, the mom was trying to take the girl from the dad.” While this was never confirmed, fans speculated that Leah may have fabricated the story to get under her mother’s skin, who has had a bumpy history with Gary, 35, and lost custody of Leah to him in 2012. After the footage played in the preview clip, the cast of Girls’ Night In laughed uncontrollably. Ashley Jones and her family were seen confused by the ordeal, with one person claiming, “That is not the movie they was watching.”

Determined to take it slow, Amber goes over to Gary and Kristina's to see Leah for a very quiet dinner. 🍽 #TeenMomOG pic.twitter.com/xqS7QncUCn — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 1, 2021

The clip ended with another flashback from the episode in which Amber looked annoyed and said, “Cute story,” as she looked the other way. As fans may remember, Amber left that dinner abruptly and confessed to producers that she was not happy with how the rendezvous played out.

Leah is currently starring in the first season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. She shocked fans recently when she revealed she wants to work on her co-parenting relationship with Andrew Glennon, her ex and father to her second child, 4-year-old James. Amber lost custody of James earlier this year, and he subsequently moved to California to permanently live with his father.

While the motive seems understandable, Amber’s ex Gary, who she has a fairly stable relationship with, warned her to be careful. “Don’t force something like we have on someone like [Glennon] because I don’t think he’ll ever be that way,” he cautioned. “You know what guys think, what they’re after. I just see him trying to get back in there and I don’t think it’s healthy for you.”

Other clips in Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In also show Maci Bookout looking a bit sullen and Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra preparing to celebrate their first daughter, Carly‘s, birthday. Carly was born in 2009 and given up for adoption, but her doting parents get to see her occasionally. Fans can see the full episode on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 9 pm EST on MTV.