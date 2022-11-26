Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena, 25, Looks Exactly Like Dad As He Goes Shirtless At The Gym: Photos

Joseph Baena joked that he had 'too much turkey' when he shared the eye-catching snapshots on the day after Thanksgiving.

November 26, 2022 3:08PM EST
Image Credit: SplashNews

Joseph Baena, 25, looked incredibly fit in his latest set of Instagram photos. The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger shared the shirtless snapshots one day after Thanksgiving and wore short black shorts along with gray sneakers and white socks. He flexed his muscles as he stood and posed in front of what appeared to be an outside gym area and made sure to joke about his fit body in the caption.

Too much turkey 🦃,” he wrote. It didn’t take long for his followers to comment on the new pics and they were full of compliments. “Like father, like son. Hard work and it shows!” one follower exclaimed. “Rocking it! Turkey does a body good,” another wrote while a third shared, “Outstanding physique! You’re looking great Joe.”

Joseph’s latest set of post-Thanksgiving photos come a month after he made headlines for going on a father-son gym session with his dad Arnold. They worked out at Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach, California and were both dressed casually in t-shirts and shorts. Joseph was spotted hitting the cable crossover machine to work on his chest and at one point, he and Arnold were seen chatting to fellow gym goers.

Joseph Baena
Joseph during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

Joseph is known for looking a lot like his dad, so it’s no surprise that his latest photos and sightings proved he’s a pretty close replica of the actor. When the fit hunk is not spending time lifting weights, he’s taking on different challenges, like Dancing With The Stars. He recently competed on the dancing competition show along with his professional partner Daniella Karagach and placed fifth.

During his time on the dance floor, Joseph paid homage to Arnold by dancing to “A Star Is Born” from Disney’s Hercules. Arnold’s acting debut was 1970’s Hercules In New York, and the proud son spoke about the tribute in the Oct. 10 episode. “I love my father,” he said. “He’s the smartest, best man I can think of, so to be compared to him, to be in the same character Hercules, he played Hercules in New York, it’s amazing. It’s awesome. And who doesn’t want to be like their father, right?”

