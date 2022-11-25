President Biden’s Grandson Beau, 2, Is Too Cute Visiting Firefighters With Grandpa On Thanksgiving

Little Beau looked like he was having the time of his life. The toddler is Hunter Biden's son and is named after the president's late son.

November 25, 2022 1:07PM EST
President Joe Biden poses for a photo with granddaughter Finnegan Biden, from left, first lady Jill Biden, granddaughter Naomi Biden and daughter Ashley Biden as they view fireworks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Biden July 4, Washington, United States - 04 Jul 2021
First Lady Jill Biden, left, holds the hand of her grandson Beau Biden, as they and President Joe Biden visit with firefighters on Thanksgiving Day at the Nantucket Fire Department in Nantucket, Mass Biden, Nantucket, United States - 24 Nov 2022
First Lady Jill Biden, left, walks with her grandson Beau Biden, and President Joe Biden, following a visit with firefighters on Thanksgiving Day at the Nantucket Fire Department in Nantucket, Mass Biden, Nantucket, United States - 24 Nov 2022
Image Credit: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

President Joe Biden, 80, took his youngest grandchild to visit a fire station in Nantucket, Mass. on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. Little Beau Biden, the two-year-old son of Hunter Biden, was absolutely adorable while hanging out with firefighters and exploring the station with his “Pop” Joe and “Nana” Jill Biden, 71.

Beau Biden, Jill Biden
Hunter Biden’s son Beau, two, visited a Nantucket fire station with grandpa Joe Biden on Thanksgiving. (Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock)

It looked like Beau was in for a big adventure with grandma and grandpa. He had wide eyes while walking around the station hand-in-hand with grandma, who was chic in a suede jacket, black sweater, dark jeans, over-the-knee boots, and a matching scarf.

Bundled up in a blue puffer jacket, jeans, and little sneakers, Hunter’s son with wife Melissa Cohen was just the cutest. He topped off his long blonde locks with a red toy helmet while a friendly firefighter knelt down to chat with the little guy. They got a tour of the brick-walled station before leaving with Grandpa Joe, who looked casual yet presidential wearing a baseball hat and a peacoat with blue slacks and shiny shoes.

Joe Biden, Beau Biden, Jill Biden
The family got a tour around the station before leaving together. (Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock)

The Bidens have been in celebration mode lately. Last weekend, the First Couple hosted an intimate White House wedding for granddaughter Naomi Biden, 28, and husband Peter Neal, 25, on Saturday, Nov. 19. The ceremony took place on the South Lawn, followed by an intimate luncheon in the State Dining Room, and a more formal reception later that evening.

President Biden and the First Lady gushed about their granddaughter and the latest addition to the family in an official White House statement, telling the public, “It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself.”

“Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”

