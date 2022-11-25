President Biden’s Grandson Beau, 2, Is Too Cute Visiting Firefighters With Grandpa On Thanksgiving

President Joe Biden, 80, took his youngest grandchild to visit a fire station in Nantucket, Mass. on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. Little Beau Biden, the two-year-old son of Hunter Biden, was absolutely adorable while hanging out with firefighters and exploring the station with his “Pop” Joe and “Nana” Jill Biden, 71.

It looked like Beau was in for a big adventure with grandma and grandpa. He had wide eyes while walking around the station hand-in-hand with grandma, who was chic in a suede jacket, black sweater, dark jeans, over-the-knee boots, and a matching scarf.

Bundled up in a blue puffer jacket, jeans, and little sneakers, Hunter’s son with wife Melissa Cohen was just the cutest. He topped off his long blonde locks with a red toy helmet while a friendly firefighter knelt down to chat with the little guy. They got a tour of the brick-walled station before leaving with Grandpa Joe, who looked casual yet presidential wearing a baseball hat and a peacoat with blue slacks and shiny shoes.

The Bidens have been in celebration mode lately. Last weekend, the First Couple hosted an intimate White House wedding for granddaughter Naomi Biden, 28, and husband Peter Neal, 25, on Saturday, Nov. 19. The ceremony took place on the South Lawn, followed by an intimate luncheon in the State Dining Room, and a more formal reception later that evening.

President Biden and the First Lady gushed about their granddaughter and the latest addition to the family in an official White House statement, telling the public, “It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself.”

“Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”