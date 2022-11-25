North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Portraits Of The Whole Family

Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.

Giving followers the grand tour in the piano-backed vid, North walked past a candle-adorned entryway to the table, where centerpieces of dusty-orange blooms were offset by bronze candlesticks and terra cotta-hued plates. She showed off both her and her mom’s place settings before moving on to one of the most striking areas: the family portrait wall.

The home was host to a collection of paintings of each family member done up like royals. Some, like Kim, looked like they were rocking full Marie Antoinette glam, while others, like North, went with cheeky Victorian looks.

Though you could see portraits of the sisters and their kids, in addition to Kylie Jenner’s baby-daddy Travis Scott and Kris Jenner’s longtime beau Corey Gamble, three family members were noticeably missing from the scene. There were no paintings of Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, Khloe’s cheating ex Tristan Thompson, or Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick on display.

North made sure to close the clip with a real treat. She surveyed the impressive dessert spread, which featured pies, a S’mores bar, and stacks of donuts of every flavor.

Making sure followers didn’t miss a thing, North also shared a video where she helped her mom get glam. It really seemed like the grade-schooler had the magic touch, as she primped and powdered her ultra-glam mom. She knew every step of the routine, from dewy primer to a final flick of mascara.

North wasn’t just about her mom’s look though. The mini-fashionista was also dressed to impress. She flaunted her fabulous outfit in another cute TikTok. The tween looked sharp donning a chic black suit dressed up with braids and a silver cross necklace as she danced in the mirror to Michael Jackson’s “Man In The Mirror.”