’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Exclusive Preview: Liz Admits She Thinks Ed Is Going To Leave Her 

Things get incredibly awkward when Ed leaves Liz’s side in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 26 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Liz ends up getting grilled by members of Ed’s family, who are pretty vocal about how Ed’s mom isn’t Liz’s biggest fan.

“This is typical Ed. He told me he would not leave my side,” Liz says. “The second we walk in the door, boom, gone. I thought there was a respect that he would make me comfortable until I adjusted and got to know the family, but I’m disappointed.”

As Ed hangs with the boys, Liz gets pulled aside by the women in Ed’s family. Ed’s niece asks about wedding plans and a possible wedding date.

“We don’t have a date for the wedding. We’re in no rush. I think the pressure of a wedding and his mom not being on board… I don’t want to look back in a year or two and have that be a regret,” Liz admits.

Liz doesn’t think Ed is “going to be ready to get married until his mom can accept me. It’s a little scary because I see Ed eventually leaving me because his family’s not accepting.”

Liz tells Ed’s family that she doesn’t know if Ed’s mom, Norma, was invited or even knew about this family gathering. Liz discovers that Norma wasn’t formally invited because Ed and Norma are still working through some things.

“Ed’s been her main support for a long time,” Ed’s sister Christine says. Christine reveals that Ed’s mom “felt forced out.” and this whole situation “hurt her very badly.”

Ed and Liz’s journey to the altar hasn’t been an easy one so far. They’ve faced major roadblocks, especially with Ed’s family not being overly supportive of the relationship. A wedding is still in their future, but these two definitely have work on jealousy and family troubles. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.