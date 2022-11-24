Paula Abdul Slays In Sequin Jumpsuit During Her First-Ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Performance

Paula Abdul dazzled parade watchers with her first-ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance in New York City. The 60-year-old performed her hit “Straight Up” next to a glitter-covered turkey. Paula looked radiant in a gold sequin jumpsuit.

Paula showed off her sensational dance moves and started off her performance with a little tap dancing. She was joined by the St. John’s dance team. Paula took her performance to a new level with incredible lifts.

The day before the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Paula stopped by the TODAY show to talk about her performance. “This is a childhood bucket list for me,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Paula reposted the interview on her Instagram and wrote, “This [is] something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl.”

“I’m thrilled to be making my Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut on the fabulous Jennie-O float and I can’t wait to perform ‘Straight Up” for the parade’s worldwide TV audience. I hope that everyone has a happy, healthy, and peace-filled turkey day!” Paula said in a statement ahead of the parade.

Ahead of the parade performance, Paula posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram video of a rehearsal. The singer got all bundled up to practice her performance in front of the Macy’s department store in New York City. Paula was accompanied by all of her dancers for the rehearsal.

Paula wasn’t the only star to grace us with their presence at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lea Michele, Mariah Carey, Big Time Rush, Blanco Brown, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Back in September 2022, Paula attended Kelly Clarkson’s Walk of Fame ceremony with fellow American Idol judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson. “I couldn’t miss her star on Hollywood Boulevard,” Paula said during an interview on TODAY. She also added, “I always say I signed on her wall the first day of her show, ‘Remember, I’m your second mama, who’s so proud of you.’”