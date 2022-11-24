Kim Kardashian Explains To North West, 9, About The Night She Was Conceived & Reveals The Exact Dress She Wore

“North [West], I have known Olivier [Rousteing, fashion designer] since before you were a baby,” Kim Kardashian told her 9-year-old during the season two finale of The Kardashians, which hit Hulu on Nov. 24. The episode featured Kim, 42, and North traveling overseas for Parish Fashion Week. The mother-daughter combo attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture fall/winter fashion show and was styled by Olivier Rousteing for the appearance. This was when Kim kind of overshared a bit regarding the circumstance of North’s conception.

“[Olivier] gave daddy this blue dress that daddy [Kanye “Ye” West] wanted for me,” Kim told her daughter. “It was my birthday — the year before you were born — and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant, and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress. So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you’re on this planet.”

Kim wore the dress in question to the Angel Ball in October 2012, per Insider. The event fell approximately eight months before North’s birthday, June 15, 2013. Olivier spoke about his first meeting with Kim in a 2016 interview for her app. “My first meeting with Kim in three words, I would say surprising, I would say electric, and I would say, love,” he said, per Refinery29.

“This is a memory I will never, never forget,” he added. “She wanted something really unique and really special for a day that was special. So I kind of create that Marie Antoinette costume and it was really really beautiful. … But you know what? I think the first that I made for her was not the bachelorette one, it was a long, electric-blue dress that Kanye requested. And you know what is the most amazing thing about this dress that — I don’t know if I can say it, but I’m going to say it, I’m sorry Kim I want to say — is the night where North was conceived.”

On that episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she reached out to Ye, 45, even though they were at the “height of not speaking with me.” She filed for divorce in Feb. 2021, and the couple is still finalizing the split. Yet, Kim reached out because Ye “won a few Grammys, and I still reached out and was like, ‘I know you won a few Grammys. I gotta add them to the vault.’ And he was like, ‘okay.’ Because the kids want them, you know? And I want to put them all together.”

Kim and Ye’s relationship took another hit, recently when Rolling Stone published a report alleging that he showed intimate and personal photos and videos of Kim to Yeezy staff members.