Tinashe & Dove Cameron Wear Same Marc Jacobs Top On AMAs Red Carpet: Photos

Tinashe and Dove Cameron had the same idea when it came to their outfits at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20. Both ladies arrived wearing the same exact white corset Marc Jacobs top styled in different ways and they both looked stunning on the red carpet.

Tinashe rocked a low-rise black maxi skirt with the sleeveless white plunging bustier top. Tinashe’s skirt put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display while the neckline was extremely low-cut, showing off ample cleavage. As if her outfit couldn’t get any sexier, the entire back of the skirt was slit, revealing her toned legs which were accentuated with sky-high black leather platform pumps with straps across the front.

Tinashe accessorized her look with a pair of slouchy black leather elbow-length gloves and black and white Marc Jacobs sunglasses while her hair was braided into a bunch of tiny top knots.

As for Dove, she chose to wear a high-waisted black maxi skirt with a super puffy black coat tied around her waist. She styled the low-cut top with a pair of black leather, elbow-length fingerless gloves, and a dainty choker necklace. She had her dark brown hair slicked back into a tight ponytail while parted in the middle with two long skinny braids left out to frame her face.

While both of their outfits were similar, they both slayed their looks in their own ways, but managed to both look sexy and edgy in their corset tops.

Aside from this look, Tinashe was just out the other night at GQ’s Men of the Year party in West Hollywood when she wore a dark gray suit, opting out of a shirt or bra underneath her wide-open blazer.