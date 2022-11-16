Ansel Elgort & GF Violetta Komushan Split After 10 Years Together: She’s Happy To Be ‘Single’ Now

Ansel Elgort and his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan have called it quits. The West Side Story star, 28, and the dancer, 26, are no longer together after almost a decade of dating, according to Violetta, who recently confirmed to E! that she is “single.” As for how being back in the dating world is working out for her, she said, “I think it’s fun.”

Violetta went on to say how she dealt with living in the spotlight while the on the arm of a Hollywood hunk. “Focus on the good stuff because there’s a lot of negativity, but there’s also a lot of positivity — there’s probably more positivity than negativity, luckily.” She also had a bit of advice for other newly single ladies out there. “Focus on your work and your passions. I’m 26, so right now is the age to push ahead and focus on that—on yourself.”

The former couple, who met in high school and have had breakup rumors surrounding them for quite some time, were last snapped together in public at the red carpet for the premiere of West Side Story in November 2021. This came after the actor was accused of sexual misconduct in 2020 — an accusation he denied shortly after it was leveled. Ansel was also snapped getting quite cozy in Italy with a mystery woman in August.

In what appeared to be an indicator of things to come, Ansel hinted he was interested in romantic opportunities outside his relationship with Violetta back in 2019. “I think we’ve been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off,” he explained to The New York Times. “I’m in love with a bunch of my male friends who I’m not interested in having sex with, so why can’t I put the desire to have sex with women aside and let myself have love with women?”