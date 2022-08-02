Ansel Elgort Makes Out With Bikini-Clad Mystery Woman Amidst Rumors He Broke Up With GF

Ansel Elgort had his arms wrapped around an unidentified woman as he picked her up during a dip in water, prompting the public to believe he and his longtime girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, split.

By:
August 2, 2022 5:23PM EDT
View gallery
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly married couple, the German Model Heidi Klum is spotted kissing with her musician husband Tom Kaulitz out in Capri. The couple who married on the idyllic island were spotted on the beach enjoying a passionate little kiss and a cuddle as they sizzled in the Italian sunshine. It all seemed too much for Heidi with the all this heat of affection as the model decided to raise the temperatures of her own even higher by taking off her stunning white swimsuit and went topless with her long haired beau Tom showing off his manly physique. Tom's brother Bill Kaulitz was also spotted enjoying his time in blazing sunshine with the happy couple. *Shot on 08/04/19* Pictured: Heidi Klum - Tom Kaulitz BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Pack On The PDA During A Beach Day In Sardinia Pictured: Justin Timberlake,Jessica Biel Ref: SPL5329160 280722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ciao Pix / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Spain Rights, No Switzerland Rights
The Hamptons, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Emily Ratajkowski meets her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and dog Colombo at the beach in The Hamptons. Te couple share a kiss before Emily goes for a bike ride with her friends. Pictured: Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: TMZ.com

It looks like Ansel Elgort, 28, has his sights on a new woman, in eye-catching new photos. The actor, who is known for having a longtime relationship with dancer Violetta Komyshan, 26, was spotted picking up and making out with a mystery woman during a trip to Italy on Aug. 1, fueling breakup rumors. The hunk was wearing only red shorts as he kissed the beauty, who wore a bikini and had her hair up, as they enjoyed time in the water.

Ansel Elgort, Mystery Woman
Ansel Elgort and a mystery woman make out in Italy. (TMZ.com)

Another photo of the potential new couple show Ansel standing next to the woman as he places his hand on her behind. During that moment, he wore a gray jacket and she wore a black sheer overshirt with a red cherry print on it. She also had her hair down as the wind blew near them.

Ansel Elgort, Mystery Woman
Another photo of Ansel Elgort and the mystery woman, (TMZ.com)

Since Ansel nor Violetta, whom he’s been dating since 2012, have made a public breakup announcement, it’s unclear what their current relationship status is, but from the looks of Ansel’s latest outing, we think it’s safe to say things have changed. Back in Jan., the lovebirds celebrated Violetta’s 26th birthday and a source described their relationship at the time as “complicated,” admitting they’re “together but not,” to Page Six. Violetta also caused raised eyebrows when she deleted photos of Ansel from her Instagram page almost a year ago.

Despite the inconsistency of their romance, Ansel brought Violetta along to the premiere of his film, West Side Story in Nov. 2021, and they posed for cute pics on the carpet of the event. He wore a classic tuxedo and she wore a gorgeous strapless gold dress and they both flashed smiles while holding onto each other in front of the cameras.

Two year before the premiere, in 2019, Ansel hinted he was interested in exploring other romantic opportunities outside his relationship with Violetta, whom he met in high school. “I think we’ve been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off,” he explained to The New York Times. “I’m in love with a bunch of my male friends who I’m not interested in having sex with, so why can’t I put the desire to have sex with women aside and let myself have love with women?”

More From Our Partners

ad