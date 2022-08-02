Ansel Elgort Makes Out With Bikini-Clad Mystery Woman Amidst Rumors He Broke Up With GF

It looks like Ansel Elgort, 28, has his sights on a new woman, in eye-catching new photos. The actor, who is known for having a longtime relationship with dancer Violetta Komyshan, 26, was spotted picking up and making out with a mystery woman during a trip to Italy on Aug. 1, fueling breakup rumors. The hunk was wearing only red shorts as he kissed the beauty, who wore a bikini and had her hair up, as they enjoyed time in the water.

Another photo of the potential new couple show Ansel standing next to the woman as he places his hand on her behind. During that moment, he wore a gray jacket and she wore a black sheer overshirt with a red cherry print on it. She also had her hair down as the wind blew near them.

Since Ansel nor Violetta, whom he’s been dating since 2012, have made a public breakup announcement, it’s unclear what their current relationship status is, but from the looks of Ansel’s latest outing, we think it’s safe to say things have changed. Back in Jan., the lovebirds celebrated Violetta’s 26th birthday and a source described their relationship at the time as “complicated,” admitting they’re “together but not,” to Page Six. Violetta also caused raised eyebrows when she deleted photos of Ansel from her Instagram page almost a year ago.

Despite the inconsistency of their romance, Ansel brought Violetta along to the premiere of his film, West Side Story in Nov. 2021, and they posed for cute pics on the carpet of the event. He wore a classic tuxedo and she wore a gorgeous strapless gold dress and they both flashed smiles while holding onto each other in front of the cameras.

Two year before the premiere, in 2019, Ansel hinted he was interested in exploring other romantic opportunities outside his relationship with Violetta, whom he met in high school. “I think we’ve been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off,” he explained to The New York Times. “I’m in love with a bunch of my male friends who I’m not interested in having sex with, so why can’t I put the desire to have sex with women aside and let myself have love with women?”