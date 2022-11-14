University Of Virginia Shooting: 3 Dead & 2 Wounded As School Remains On Lockdown With Suspect At Large

Image Credit: Matt Gush/Shutterstock

Police are searching for University of Virginia student Christopher Darnell Jones, who is suspected of killing three and injuring two more during a shooting on the school’s Charlottesville campus on the evening of November 13. The school is on lockdown with the suspect at large, according to police and the university’s president. “Law enforcement teams are conducting a complete search on and around UA grounds,” the UVA police department tweeted on Nov. 14. “Remain sheltered in place until further notice.”

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

The police department’s Twitter account first alerted students to shots being fired at 10:31 p.m. local time on Nov. 13. Students were advised to avoid the area. Shortly after that, a shelter in plac was announced, with police confirming that the suspect was considered to be “armed and dangerous.” The police confirmed that the suspect was a “Black male, wearing a burgundy jacet, blue jeans and red shoes.” They also confirmed that the suspect was driving a black SUV with the Virginia license place TWX3580. Christopher Darnell Jones was officially named as the suspect at 12:37 a.m. on Nov. 14, with police sharing a photo and urging any witnesses to call 911 if they spotted him.

Officials have yet to identify the victims and have not confirmed whether or not they are students. “I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” the college’s president, Jim Ryna, tweeted. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have cancelled classes for today (Monday, Nov. 14).” He concluded his message, “I am holding the victims, their families and all members of the University of Virginia community in my heart today and we will make plans to come together as a community to grieve as soon as the suspect is apprehended.”

UVA students received an e-mail on the morning on Nov. 14, urging them to take the shelter in place commands seriously. “The suspect remains active,” Chief Students Affair officer, Robyn Hadley, wrote. “The suspect is armed and dangerous. If you are not inside and safe, immediately seek safety.”