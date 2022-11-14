Luann de Lesseps, 57, Rocks Sexy White Bikini On Vacation With Mystery Man: Photos

Luann de Lesseps escaped the chilly NYC weather when she headed to the beach in Miami. The 57-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star looked stunning when she wore a tiny white string bikini with puka shells while taking a stroll on the beach.

Luann showed off her fabulous figure in a white triangle top that revealed ample cleavage and styled it with matching, low-rise bottoms that had skinny puka shell strands on the side. She accessorized her white swimsuit with a long beaded necklace, a brown leather purse, and oversized black sunglasses.

Not only did she show off her figure on the beach, but she was also spotted giving a mystery man a hug. The mystery man was wearing a short red swimsuit with a black baseball cap and glasses.

Luann has been having a blast while in Miami and she posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram. One photo shows her in her white bikini, while the second photo was of her and a girlfriend. Meanwhile, the third photo pictured Luann posing with Denio Madera, an architect and interior designer from Miami.

In the photo, Luann rocked a tan straw fedora with a black ribbon around it styled with a brown and white striped crop top. The short sleeve top featured a plunging neckline and it tied in the front just below her chest. She styled the cropped shirt with a long beaded necklace and put her toned abs and tiny waist on display.

Luann posed with Denio, as they were out to eat and sitting at a table at the restaurant. Denio rocked a white linen button-down shirt and sunglasses as both Luann and Denio had big smiles on their faces.