Celeb Wedding Dress Designer Vera Wang Stuns In Short Shorts & Bandeau Top At 73 At CFDA Awards: Photos

Vera Wang looked fabulous when she attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 rocking tiny black shorts with a matching black bandeau top. The iconic 73-year-old wedding dress designer styled her outfit with thigh-high sheer socks and massive platform heels.

Vera’s spaghetti strap top featured long, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a tiny bandeau around her chest. The rest of the shirt was cut out in the front revealing her bare stomach. She styled the top with matching short shorts and a pair of sheer black Wolford Fatal 80 Seamless Stay-Up socks that ended at the tops of her thighs.

A pair of sky-high, patent leather pointed-toe platform heels and oversized cat-eye sunglasses completed her look. As for her glam, she wore minimal makeup and had her brown hair parted in the middle in two pigtail braids.

Vera is the most iconic wedding dress designer and has made wedding dresses for countless celebrities including Kim Kardashian. Vera designed Kim’s dress for her wedding to Kris Humphries back in August 2011. The gorgeous strapless dress featured a plunging neckline and a tight corset bodice that cinched in her waist and flowed into a poofy, princess skirt.

Not only did Vera make Kim’s wedding dress, but she also made Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian’s dress, for her wedding with Lamar Odom back in 2008. Khloe wore a fitted strapless mermaid gown with a lavender sash around her waist and a big, ruffled tulle hem.

Vera also made Hailey Baldwin’s second wedding dress for her wedding with Justin Bieber. While Haley walked down the aisle in an Off-White gown, she later slipped into a silky off-the-shoulder gown made by Vera herself and styled it with sneakers for a more comfortable look.