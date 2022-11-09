Carrie, Miranda & Reba Open The CMA Awards With Touching Loretta Lynn Tribute

The Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9 kicked off with a tribute to one of country music’s greats, Loretta Lynn, who died on Oct. 4. Just over a month after Loretta’s death, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire took the stage to honor her at the CMAs. The ladies took the stage one-by-one, singing some of Loretta’s biggest hits, including “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin'”, “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “You’re Looking At Country.”

Loretta was 90 years old when she died, leaving her mark on the country music community. Like so many others, Carrie, Miranda and Reba were all inspired by the late singer. “I’m so heartbroken to hear about Loretta’s passing,” Miranda wrote on Instagram. “She was so kind to me and blazed so many trails for all of us girls in country music. Thank you or all the songs. Miss you. Fly high.”

Carrie wrote an extremely lengthy Instagram post of her own, too. She recalled meeting Loretta for the first time at the Grande Ole Opry when she was just starting her career. “Someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end!” Carrie reminisced. “I turned around and there she was..in a big sparkly dress..laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done.”

Carrie recounted how this experience “summed up [Loretta’s] personality,” and she said she considered singing with Loretta to be some of the most special moments of her career. “She is irreplaceable,” Carrie continued. “She will be incredibly missed. But her legacy lives on in those of us whom she has influenced. I am truly grateful to have known such an amazing woman and artist. Thank you, Loretta, for showing us how it’s done.”

In her tribute Instagram post, Reba compared Loretta to her mother, citing how they were both “strong” and “fiercely loyal” women who loved their children. “Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven!” she added. “I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers.”