King Charles & Queen Consort Camilla Pelted With Eggs On Royal Visit To York: Watch

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles, had an unexpected greeting when they walked the England city of York on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A protester was detained after allegedly throwing eggs and insults at the royal couple as they entered the city through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.

A man has been detained after throwing eggs at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in York. pic.twitter.com/NuoEJPtjkv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 9, 2022

Video (above) captured King Charles shaking hands with people in the crowd as eggs are seen hurling past him and landing on the ground. The 73-year-old British ruler, who took over the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, narrowly avoided being hit by the eggs and simply continued his meet-and-greet.

Police were seen at the crowd barrier grappling with a 23-year-old man, who reportedly threw the eggs and booed King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. As the man was being detained, he shouted, “This country was built on the blood of slaves,” according to the British PA news agency, per NBC News. The protester was seen smiling and sticking out his tongue while two officers carried him away and the crowd chanted “Shame on you” and “God save the king.”

The outing was a part of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s scheduled series of visits around the United Kingdom to mark the start of the new reign. While at York, the couple visited the city’s cathedral, York Minster, where a statue of the Charles’ mother was unveiled.

Other than avoiding being pelted by breakfast, King Charles appears to be settling in his new role quite nicely. As does his wife of 16 years, whom Queen Elizabeth wished would take the title of “Queen Consort” when Charles became King in an announcement only months before her passing. The move was welcomed by the Royal family as there had been suggestions Camilla might use the title of “Princess Consort” due to remaining public tensions over the tragic 1997 death of Charle’s first wife Princess Diana.