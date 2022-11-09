Jessica Chastain Sparkles In Gorgeous Blue & Black Lace Dress At The CMA Awards

Jessica Chastain never disappoints on a red carpet. The Oscar winner looked gorgeous in a blue satin dress with black lace overlay at the 2022 CMA Awards. The gown was studded with sparkling constellation jewels as well. Jessica’s red hair fell in loose waves, and she topped off her look with a bold red lip.

Jessica was joined by her co-star Michael Shannon at the CMAs. They will star as Tammy Wynette and George Jones in the upcoming Showtime series George & Tammy. The premiere episode will debut simultaneously on Showtime and on the Paramount Network after Yellowstone on December 4.

The series will follow the country music power couple, whose relationship inspired some of the iconic music of all time. Tammy is known as the “First Lady of Country Music.” Her song “Stand By Your Man” remains one of the most legendary country songs from a female artist. George’s classic “He Stopped Loving Her Today” is widely considered one of the greatest country songs of all time.

“I was really moved by the love story between them—I started to listen to the music and understood that they were always singing to each other,” Jessica told Vanity Fair. “They were both a huge part of each other’s lives.” Jessica and Michael worked with a vocal coach for months as they rehearsed Tammy and George’s songs. “These songs, they’re pretty deep and they’ve got some dark corners in them, and we spent a lot of time with them,” Michael also told Vanity Fair. “In addition to learning how to sing them, I think they also kind of taught us about who the people were and the story we were telling.”

Jessica has had an incredibly busy year. She took home the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. She has a small cameo appearance in the film Armaggeddon Time and stars alongside Eddie Redmayne in the Netflix movie The Good Nurse.