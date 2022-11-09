‘The Masked Singer’s Venus Fly Trap Is A Boxing Legend & His Wife ‘Pressed’ Him To Do The Show (Exclusive)

The Venus Fly Trap was revealed as former professional boxer George Foreman during the November 9 episode of The Masked Singer. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with George about his time on the show. His wife, Mary Joan Martelly, is a longtime fan of the show and convinced him to do the show.

“It was my wife who pressed me,” George said. “She’s been a fan of the show forever, and she’s always telling me, ‘You can’t believe that so-and-so could sing. You should do the show.’ I would always resist, saying, “No, no, no, no.” But finally, she talked me into it. Once I got there, the staff and all the people involved made me feel so welcome.”

George admitted that his “dear wife was really happy” for him when he decided to do the show. He added, “As a matter of fact, we traveled to Los Angeles together. She got me ready. She did everything else. She didn’t go to see the costume or went to the studio, but she was really proud of me. You could do 1,000 things, and then maybe one out of 1,000 that my wife was really proud of me and that was one. She was happy about that.”

The Venus Fly Trap was quite the detailed costume. The costume had a long stem as part of its headpiece. “Thank goodness for my leftover stomach muscles. It took a lot of balance. It wasn’t an easy fit. My only problem was I said if I make one wrong move I’m going to tumble down. I didn’t tumble, but it was the remnants of my boxing stomach muscles that saved me,” George admitted.

George has been center stage plenty of times when competing in the ring, but The Masked Singer was a completely different experience for him. “I’ve been introduced on stages from The Tonight Show to all those different shows where performers come out and sing. That was the first time the curtains were open and I was a singer. I loved it,” George told HollywoodLife.

“I really wanted to win. It was like being in a boxing match again,” he continued. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on FOX.