‘The Masked Singer’s Walrus Is A ’90s Hunk: He Talks 1st Live Performance In Over A Decade (Exclusive)

Joey Lawrence was one of the premier ’90s heartthrobs after starring in beloved shows like Blossom and Brotherly Love. The actor/singer was revealed as the Walrus during the November 6 episode of The Masked Singer. He spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about returning to the stage to perform live for the first time in over a decade.

“It was a challenge. I haven’t performed live in 13-14 years,” Joey said. “Just recently, I’ve been releasing some new music, and it’s been doing super good. That’s going to continue in ’23 as well. I performed a lot in the ’90s and sold lots of records, but to be able to do that after all this time and still be able to do it, especially with all of the obstacles in my way when it comes to the costume and trying to get out there and put on some sort of performance and sing, be on pitch, and nail it… it’s a challenge that I was looking forward to.”

Joey was decked out in the Walrus costume for his performance on ’90s Night. “Those costumes are always the most difficult ones to maneuver in, obviously, because you can’t even grip anything,” Joey admitted. “You don’t have hands, you don’t have feet, your legs don’t move because they’re locked into those pants. You can’t see anything. When they’re that big and you have such little mobility, it hits your spatial dimension. It is quite challenging.”

Robin Thicke correctly guessed Joey as the panelist tried to figure out the identity behind the Walrus. “I was very flattered by his comments. We actually talked a little bit after, and he was saying he was a big fan,” the Brotherly Love alum revealed. “He had my singles and said that I really inspired him to get into singing. I showed him that guys like me can sing soulful music. I was so inspired by R&B music and soulful music, so for us to get in there and do our own versions of those things, he said it was very inspiring to him in the mid-90s. That was a huge comment because he’s done way more stuff than me in music and reached levels that I have not even come close to.”

As you know, Joey comes from a famous family. He has two younger brothers, Matthew and Andy Lawrence. So, which one of his brothers does Joey think he should do the show next?

“I don’t know. We’re all going to be doing something for FOX next year together, so maybe a Masked Singer appearance is in their future,” Joey said. “I think they both could do it. Andy’s performed a lot more live than Matt because he’s got his band and he tours, but I think they both could do it. They both would do really, really, really well.”

Joey is currently working on a new TV with his brothers “for the first time in 17 years.” The Lawrence trio rose to fame in the ’90s with their show Brotherly Love. “To be able to have an opportunity to get back into half-hour comedy together in a multi-camera format, which is going to happen next year for us for the first time in a long time so but doing it as grown men is really exciting,” Joey told HollywoodLife. “I really think the fans are going to love it. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m really looking forward to that.” The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on FOX.