Freddie Prinze Jr. & Rachael Leigh Cook Reunite In Sweet Photo 23 Years After ‘She’s All That’

Rom-com fans rejoice! Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, who played love interests in the 1999 movie She’s All That, were together once again at the premiere of Netflix’s Christmas With You on Nov. 8. Freddie stars in the upcoming holiday movie, and Rachael showed up on the red carpet for the premiere. The two posed for a sweet photo together, with Rachael wrapping her arms around Freddie for a big hug. The actor had a huge grin on his face as he spent time with his former co-star.

She’s All That was one of the biggest romantic comedies of its time, so fans were thrilled to see these two back together again. Although they’ve reunited publicly a few times over the years, the sightings are few and far between, so it was definitely a special treat.

Before She’s All That, Freddie and Rachael actually starred in The House of Yes together, as well. In a 2021 interview with E! News, Rachael recalled meeting the 90s heartthrob actor for the first time. “The first time I met Freddie was in Sundance,” she shared. “We were both in House of Yes and I was in a house that he and Parker [Posey] and Josh [Hamilton] and everybody were in, just saying hello to everybody. I was standing in the living room and I felt these giant arms throw themselves around me and hug me and rest a chin on top of my head. It was Freddie and he just goes, ‘Hey babe.'”

Rachael clarified that Freddie thought she was his then-girlfriend, Kimberly McCullough, so he “screamed a little” when he realized the mistake he made. “He didn’t know that it was me because why would you?” Rachael added. “We had the exact same frame and hair color. So it was pretty hilarious. A romantic comedy first meeting that obviously never became a real romance, but it was pretty funny!” She also gushed that Freddie is a “wonderful human.”

Rachael admitted that after filming She’s All That, she didn’t reconnect with Freddie until after their co-star Paul Walker’s death in 2013. “I realized you really have to reach out and take some initiative,” she explained. “So we got coffee and I remember saying to him, ‘I know we never really hung out much after the shoot, but you have no idea what a big part of my life this ended up being.’ And he said something very Freddie-like, ‘Me too, dude. It’s crazy.’ I’m so lucky that it’s someone as charming and as lovely as Freddie to share that with.”