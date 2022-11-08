Britney Spears Seemingly Responds To Millie Bobby Brown Dream Casting Herself In Biopic: ‘I’m Not Dead’

Britney Spears isn’t ready for people to start making movies about her life yet. The pop star, 40, reacted to chatter about a Brit biopic in one of her lengthy Instagram posts on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. “Dude, I’m not dead,” she wrote, seemingly in reply to Millie Bobby Brown, 18, recently revealing how she’d love the role of the “Baby, One More Time” songstress.

Britney took a sassy tone in her Instagram post. In it, she posted a photo of a door, and wrote, “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life… dude I’m not dead!!!”

The comment must have stung for the Stranger Things star, who talked about doing Britney’s story the “right way during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday, Nov. 7th. “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me,” the Enola Holmes actress said, as reported by People. “Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger… I see the scramble for words [in her interviews] and I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

Britney turned her anger towards her family elsewhere in her caption. The message continued on, saying “It’s pretty f***ing clear they preferred me dead,” appearing to reference her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears.

Earlier in the note, Brit accused the pair of trying to take her life. “Good news, good news!!! Still breathing…” her post began. “It’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away… but guess what !!! I’m alive and I’m breathing again!!!” Later in the letter, she cryptically added, “I guess my family is going to lock their doors now.”

Britney hasn’t hidden her hostility towards her family, especially since her 13-year conservatorship arrangement was terminated last year. Last month, she lashed out at Lynne after she begged her daughter to unblock her on social media. In a now-deleted Instagram, the “Womanizer” hitmaker told her mother, “Take your apology and go f*ck yourself.”