Duran Duran’s Simon LeBon Reveals Guitarist Andy Taylor, 61, Is Suffering from Stage 4 Prostate Cancer

Duran Duran’s induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame proved bittersweet on Saturday, Nov. 5, after frontman Simon Le Bon, 64, revealed guitarist Andy Taylor, 61, has stage 4 prostate cancer. Only three of the 80s icons were present to accept their honor at the 37th Annual induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Simon read a statement from Andy, while on stage with fellow bandmembers Roger Taylor and John Taylor (no relation.) “There’s nothing that comes close to such recognition,” he wrote of the “Rio” singers’ journey. “You can dream about what happened to us but to experience it, on one’s own terms, as mates, was beyond incredible,” he continued.

Touching on his diagnosis, Andy went on to say, “Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease, and of course, we are no different, so I speak from the perspective of a family man, but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have, and this exceptional accolade.

Andy finished with an apology, explaining how he tried his very hardest to make the new wave hitmakers’ performance. His letter continued, “I’m truly sorry and massively disappointed I couldn’t make it. Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing — even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy! I’m so very proud of these four brothers, I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.”

Duran Duran was founded in 1978, but the band’s most recognizable line-up didn’t come together until Andy and Simon joined the group in 1980. They were one of the most popular bands of the early MTV era, going on to sell over 100 million records while picking up accolades like the first Grammy for Best Music Video in 1984 and an MTV Video Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.