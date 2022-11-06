Sylvester Stallone Says Split & Reconciliation With Jennifer Flavin Was ‘A Very Tumultuous Time’

Sylvester Stallone revealed that his near split then reconciliation with wife Jennifer Flavin was “tumultuous” in a new interview. “Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” he said to British outlet The Sunday Times in an interview published on Saturday, October 29. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn,” he said of his relationship with the model, 54, with whom he shares three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

In August, Jennifer shocked the world when she filed for divorce from the actor after over two decades together — with reports making the rounds that the break-up was, in part, over his decision to purchase a new Rottweiler dog (he later denied this). By the time September rolled around, the two were back together, and the divorce was officially dismissed per court documents on Ocober 7. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” a rep Stallone said to Page Six, adding, “they are both extremely happy.”

The couple made their first public appearance as a couple, joined by their girls, for Ralph Lauren‘s first-ever California fashion show in mid-October. Both Sly and Jennifer were elegantly dressed in a neutral Ralph Lauren palette, smiling for cameras as they posed for photos as a family then as a couple.

In the interview, Sylvester talked about his first ever television character on series Tulsa King. His character Dwight “the General” Manfredi offers many parallels to his own, including a situation in which he finds himself dumped by a lover on-screen. “Everyone has been in that position,” he remarked. “I’ve been there. You can be a mafioso or a movie star and still be left behind in your pyjamas feeling bummed out about being dumped,” he added, seemingly making reference to his recent situation with Jennifer, a former model.