Kyrie Irving Takes ‘Responsibility’ For Hurting Jewish Community & Donates $500K To ‘Eradicate Hate’

NBA player Kyrie Irving is taking “full responsibility” for tweeting a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America — a movie that is said to promote antisemitism — last week by teaming up with the Brooklyn Nets to help “eradicate hate” toward the Jewish community. The Brooklyn Nets star and his team announced on Nov. 2 that they will each donate $500,000 “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” The statement, issued on the official NBA website, also claimed the 30-year-old basketball pro will “work with ADL (the Anti-Defamation League), a nonprofit organization devoted to fighting antisemitism and all types of hate that undermine justice and fair treatment for every individual.”

In a personal statement along with the announcement, Kyrie said he opposes “all forms of hatred and oppression and [stands] strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day.” He continued, “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

Kyrie originally tweeted the link on Oct. 27, and prompted the Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai to condemn his action. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion,” Tsai tweeted on Friday, Oct. 28. “This is bigger than basketball.”

The NBA also issued a statement against hate speech on Friday. “Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA’s values of equality, inclusion and respect,” a statement on its website read. “We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words or ideas, including antisemitic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions.”

The following day, Kyrie appeared agitated after a reporter asked him about tweeting the link and equated the question to dehumanizing him, as seen in the press conference clip shared below. He also claimed that tweeting something doesn’t necessarily mean he’s promoting it when asked about an article by the far-right radio host Alex Jones to which he shared a link.

Two days after posting a link to an antisemitic film (that’s still up), here’s Kyrie Irving: – Claiming that posting a link to something isn’t promoting it 🤔 – Playing the victim – Accusing a journalist of “dehumanizing” him by simply asking about itpic.twitter.com/qGdDVO7awA — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) October 30, 2022

That same day, Kyrie declared that he is not antisemitic and supports all religions. “I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs,” he wrote. “The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.”