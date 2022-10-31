Jordyn Woods Channels Diana Ross With Spot-On Halloween Costume: Photos

Talk about a tribute! Jordyn Woods was a dead-ringer for diva Diana Ross on Halloween 2022. The bombshell, 25, oozed disco glamour as she transformed into the music icon, who is 78, for a top-notch costume Instagram.

Jordyn looked divine as she slipped into a sheer, sparkling bodysuit and wore her hair in a full, natural, afro for the black and white snaps, which were by photographer StillVika. Amping up the glamour even more, the California-born model piled on the pearls and wore big lashes.

Putting her palms up and giving the camera a wide-eyed stare, Jordyn’s Instagram was a picture-perfect recreation of the “Endless Love” songstress’ iconic Vogue photoshoot done by legendary photographer Richard Avedon in 1969. She captioned the post with a perfect reference to Diana, the former frontwoman of The Supremes. “Why do fools fall in love,” Jordyn wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

That wasn’t the star’s only Diana-inspired look for the day. She also transformed into the superstar in another close-up Instagram. In it, she wore a delicate crochet headscarf with diamonds wrapped around her wrists.

Jordyn’s Halloween costume was much sexier than her weekend look. She and boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns got goofy as they transformed into R&B duo Silk Sonic, the very groovy alter-egos of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. They looked totally retro while showing off their costumes from an arcade in a TikTok video.

Jordyn and Karl are simply crazy for one another. After years of being friends, the relationship blossomed into a romance in 2020. They have been almost inseparable ever since.

The model even called the NBA pro her “best friend” during an episode of her Instagram series Regular-ish in 2021. “I think it’s kind of cool dating your best friend,” she explained. “We know each other. We know each other’s hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together.”