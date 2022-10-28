Ellen Pompeo & Her Kids Seen In Rare Photos As They Go Out For Ice Cream In LA

Ellen Pompeo was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 28 in a rare public outing to grab some ice cream with two of her children. The 52-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star looked calm, cool, and collected in mom jeans, an oversized orange sweater, and sneakers as she held each of her kids’ hands. Her youngest two children, Eli Christopher, 5, and Sienna May, 7, seen in the below image, appeared to be ready for school in their adorable uniforms. They both looked clean cut and presentable in white polo shirts, with Eli (on the left side of Ellen) matching his with navy blue shorts, and Sienna (to the right of Ellen) pairing hers with a typical plaid skirt.

Ellen and her precious children wore sneakers with their outfits. The Golden Globe nominee finished her look with oversized shades and a black crossbody bag. Meanwhile, Sienna spiced her school uniform up with a brown and black polka dot headband and a white watch. Sienna also seemed to be eager to reach their final destination, as she was seen pulling her mom as they crossed the road.

Eli and Sienna are two of the children Ellen shares with her husband, Chris Ivery. Eli was born in Dec. 2016 and Sienna was born in 2014 via a surrogate and was a complete surprise to fans, as the pregnancy was kept under wraps. Ellen and Chris, who have been married since Nov. 2007, welcomed their first daughter, Stella Luna, in 2009. As fans may recall, Ellen admitted that Stella wasn’t happy to be a big sister at first. “After three months, [Stella] was like, ‘Is she leaving?'” the actress recalled on a 2020 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I was like, ‘No, no, she’s going to live here.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, okay.’” Hopefully she is more excited about the company now!

Ellen has been a working actress for her children’s entire lives, and she’s opened up about the guilt she sometimes feels about not always being physically present with her kids a handful of times. “I make a lot of mistakes. You just learn,” she reflected to InStyle in 2018. “Kids are just so open and honest, and you could get down on yourself a lot as a parent, like ‘Oh I’m not there enough.’ It’s easier to beat yourself up and feel guilty. But you can’t adopt a sort of victim’s attitude, you have to adopt an optimistic, can do, ‘how do I fix it?’ attitude with kids.”

She also brought up her struggles when she was a parent to one in 2012. “It is challenging. You know, I have my days where I feel really guilty that I’ve been here every day if I have to work a lot. But the truth is I’m in a very blessed situation, I am so lucky,” she told E! News. “And all working moms have their challenges and I’m incredibly lucky compared to most. I can afford help and I’m fortunate where I can bring her here if I miss her. She’s not in preschool yet so she can spend time on set with me. So I think everything in my life is a blessing. I’ve got my little challenges, but they’re insignificant compared to what real working moms go through,” she humbly added.”