Elton John, Keith Richards & More Stars Mourn Jerry Lee Lewis After Singer’s Death At 87

Tributes poured in for rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis after his death at the age of 87. The “Great Balls Of Fire” singer passed away on Oct. 28 in his Desoto County home in Mississippi with his wife Judith Coghlan by his ride, magazine Rolling Stone reported. See the tributes from stars like Elton John and Ringo Starr below.

Elton John

Elton posted a sweet throwback photo of the two men perched on white leather chairs as Jerry held onto what appeared to be a cigarette. “Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today,” the British star wrote on Twitter, paying tribute to the American sound that influenced his own.

Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories. #RIP pic.twitter.com/HytKkIV5Qo — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 28, 2022

“He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories. #RIP,” he also wrote.

Keith Richards

Back in 1983, Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones participated in a 1983 “salute” to Jerry alongside Dick Clark, Steve Allen, and Gene Autry. In the video, Keith is seen performing. “‘Goodbye to the Killer’ RIP,” the 78-year-old wrote, adding the clip was “from the 1983 Salute to Jerry Lee Lewis.”

“Goodbye to the Killer” RIP

Keith

From the 1983 Salute to Jerry Lee Lewis @jerryleelewis pic.twitter.com/SRAkPPH8qR — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) October 28, 2022

Ringo Starr

The Beatles icon remembered the fellow musical legend with a tweet. “God bless Jerry lee Lewis peace and love to all his family Ringo,” he wrote alongside a slew of emojis, including a sunglass wearing one, peace sign, shining star, and heart.

God bless Jerry lee Lewis peace and love to all his family Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵💕☮️ pic.twitter.com/5tG54Der07 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 28, 2022

Tobey Keith

“The killer Jerry Lee Lewis passed on today,” Tobey Keith penned on Oct. 28, alongside a group photo with Jerry in the center rocking a white blazer. “What an honor it was to be his friend. His passing closes out an explosive era of American music. Last man standing baby!!! -T,” he also said.

Tim McGraw

Country legend Tim McGraw shared a fond memory of Jerry. “He was anything but a ‘Mean Old Man.’ Honored to have gotten the chance to record with Jerry Lee Lewis. One of the best!! #RIPJerryLeeLewis,” Tim wrote.

He was anything but a “Mean Old Man.” Honored to have gotten the chance to record with Jerry Lee Lewis. One of the best!! #RIPJerryLeeLewis pic.twitter.com/YGhuXsOs9Q — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) October 28, 2022

Stephen King

American author Stephen King — best known for his works in the horror and supernatural fiction genres — paid tribute to the singer. “RIP Jerry Lee Lewis. The Killer has gone. He could play that piano, boy. Think I gotta play me some Lewis Boogie,” he said, referencing Lewis’ 1964 tune.

RIP Jerry Lee Lewis. The Killer has gone. He could play that piano, boy. Think I gotta play me some Lewis Boogie. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 28, 2022

Travis Tritt

Contemporary country singer Travis Tritt mourned Jerry on Twitter. “I’m extremely saddened to hear that Jerry Lee Lewis has passed,” the 59-year-old wrote.

I’m extremely saddened to hear that Jerry Lee Lewis has passed. While I admired his rock & roll records, I really loved and was heavily influenced by his country records when I was a kid. One of the most unique and soulful voices that country music has ever known. #RIPJerryLee — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) October 28, 2022

“While I admired his rock & roll records, I really loved and was heavily influenced by his country records when I was a kid. One of the most unique and soulful voices that country music has ever known.”