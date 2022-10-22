Meghan Markle Goes Shopping After Saying She Felt Treated Like ‘A Bimbo’ On ‘Deal Or No Deal’: Photos

Meghan Markle has emerged since making controversial comments about her time on Deal Or No Deal. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was spotted in Montecito, California — also the town she and husband Prince Harry call home — with a friend on Friday, October 21 in images obtained by Page Six. Meghan wore a strapless dark green jumpsuit with a capri length pant fort he casual outing, with a sweater wrapped around her neck and a wide brim felt hat. She also carried a light pair of tortoise patterned sunglasses and a brown leather bucket bag with metal hardware detailing over her shoulder.

The former Suits star was smiling as she passed by the chic Pierre Lafond Market & Deli with her gal pal, who sported a straight leg ripped jean, sneakers and an oversized bright green sweater. Both women held onto brown bags from boutique Wendy Foster Montecito which is known for their curated approach to home gifts, art and apparel.

Meghan has been making headlines in recent days pertaining to her comments about her job as a briefcase model on the game show Deal Or No Deal, which she appeared in 2006. “I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart,” Meghan explained to Paris Hilton on her Spotify podcast Archetypes. “And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there.”

She went on to say that each night the show would wrap and she would be left “with this pit in my stomach know that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” before going on describe feeling like a bimbo. “I didn’t like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time. Being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo,'” she said on the show.

The California native’s comments have since hit a nerve with some of her fellow cast mates on the show, including Donna Feldman. “I have read Meghan’s comments about being treated like a ‘bimbo’ while working on Deal or No Deal, but I have to disagree with what is being said,” she said to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “During my time on the show, neither myself nor anybody else I worked with was ever treated as such, in my opinion. However, it’s important to note that everyone has their own experience, and I can only speak from mine.”

“Everybody knows what you’re signing up for when you’re hired as a ‘Briefcase Beauty.’ Being hired based off your looks comes with the territory and since Deal or No Deal was one of the biggest shows on NBC, if you’re pro-active with your career, then you make the most of it and grow your resume from there,” she also said to HL. “Although I’ve received numerous opportunities based off my looks, it’s my intellect, my personality, and strong work ethic that contribute to me getting hired on a regular basis.”