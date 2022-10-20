‘Cheers’ Star Shelley Long, 73, Seen In Very Rare Sighting Walking Dog: Photos

Shelley Long made a rare appearance as she stepped out with her adorable dog in Los Angeles. The Cheers icon, now 73, was spotted walking her sweet chihuahua on Wednesday, Oct. 19 dressed casually in a cozy pink turtleneck. She wore a black vest over top, paired with a comfortable pair of gray sweatpants. Shelley finished her look with a low key baseball hat and smart sneakers, as well as a pair of wire frame glasses in the images obtained by the New York Post. Almost exactly a year ago, she was seen on a similar stroll with the pup.

Shelley is best known for her role as the lovable but dimwitted waitress Diane Chambers on Cheers, which she starred on from 1982 – 1987. Long notably departed the series after five seasons, however, the iconic show went on to run for 11 years — finally wrapping up in 1993. She earned an Emmy in 1983 for the role in Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, and earned five additional nominations for playing the memorable Diane. She went on to reprise the role in the spinoff Frasier starring Kelsey Grammer, in 1995 (which nabbed her one of the five Emmy nods). Beyond recognition for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Shelley has also one two Golden Globe Awards for Cheers.

The show, which also starred Kelsey, Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. While fans would love a reboot, Shelley has previously shared she doesn’t think it would be in the cards. “I don’t think anybody on the ‘Cheers’ cast would want to do that again,” she said to ABC News. “We were blessed enough to have each other and to have those writers, and Jimmy Burrows, who produced and directed…[the creators] all were geniuses. It was just an amazing collection of super talented people. I don’t know how that happens or why it happens, but it really was something special.”

Outside of the long running NBC sitcom, Shelley also appeared in 1995’s The Brady Bunch Movie and follow-up A Very Brady Sequel as Carol Brady. She’s also known to younger audiences from Modern Family, as Jay’s ex-wife and mother of Claire Dunphy and Mitchell Pritchett, DeDe.