‘The Challenge’ Exclusive Clip: Devin Considers Putting ‘Rivalry’ With Johnny Bananas Aside

Frenemies unite! In this exclusive preview of the Oct. 19 episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Johnny Bananas and Devin Walker find out that they’re going to be roommates after Johnny makes his first appearance in the house. “Wow, we’ve come a long way!” Johnny laughs, while jokingly pushing his and Devin’s beds together. “The hits just keep coming, man!” Devin jokes in response. These two have been in opposite alliances on several seasons of the show in the past, but all of that might change this time around.

“Me and him have had a checkered past,” Devin admits. “Some might even call us rivals. I’m willing to put all of that to the side because this game requires multiple pairs to be working together.” Back in the room, Devin adds, “I never thought I’d say it, but I’m happy to see ya Johnny!”

On Ride or Dies, Devin is paired with Tori Deal, while Johnny is paired with Nany Gonzalez, making them two teams stacked with veteran players. Considering there are so many rookies in the house, it might only make sense for the vets to band together and form an alliance of their own, even if they’ve had issues in the past.

In another area of the house, Nany is also getting to work, as she chats with Tori and Laurel Stucky about what’s been going on so far. “I know this is a lot of questions, but are there alliances? Who’s working with who?” she asks. Tori fills Nany in on the speech that rookie Johnny Middlebrooks made after winning the first challenge. “The speech that Johnny gave is that the rookies aren’t playing scared this season,” Tori reveals. Laurel adds, “I don’t know what’s going to happen, that’s the problem. I don’t know what’s going to happen in this game.”

Nany is focused and ready to come in hot. “So let’s get our s*** together and let’s win,” she tells her fellow female competitors. Nany and Bananas were brought onto the show after the first elimination, and are no doubt a big threat. We’ll have to see how they perform when The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs on Oct. 19 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.