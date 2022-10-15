Eva Longoria Rocks Red Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes At Beach With Son Santiago, 4: Photos

Eva stunned in her revealing, beachy ensemble as she played with her adorable tot Santiago in the gorgeous sands of Marbella, Spain.

October 15, 2022 3:31PM EDT
Eva Longoria hits the beach with her husband José Bastón and their 4 year old son Santiago Enrique Bastón while on vacation in Marbella, Spain **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 15 Oct 2022 Pictured: Eva Longoria hits the beach with José Bastón and their 4 year old son Santiago Enrique Bastón while on vacation in Marbella, Spain. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA907858_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Eva Longoria proved her beauty only gets better with age! The 47-year-old actress, director and producer looked absolutely stunning as she enjoyed a family getaway to Marbella, Spain on Friday, Oct. 14 alongside her husband José Bastón and their 4-year-old son Santiago. Rocking a simple yet chic white blouse, a red bikini top and daisy dukes, Eva enjoyed splashing around the surf and sand with her toddler on a gorgeous, sunny day.

Eva Longoria enjoyed a trip to Spain with her son Santiago in October 2022. (MEGA)

The Desperate Housewives alum looked quite fit and happy during the holiday, as she recently revealed she puts her health at high priority. Speaking with Women’s Health, Eva said she makes sure to work out for at least one hour every day, as it not only keeps her in great shape, but also helps with her “mental health.” One of her favorite exercises is rebounding, a type of trampoline workout. “It makes me present,” she told the publication. “You really have to focus on the routine and memorize the movements. They switch sides a lot, which can throw you off, so you have to be on top of it. I love that.”

Eva, who welcomed Santiago with José in June 2018, was also committed to her fitness soon after the arrival of the baby boy. The gorgeous star spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the time, saying she’s put in some major effort to get back into shape. “I’m eating air and working my ass off!” she joked at the The Global Gift Foundation USA’s Empowerment Luncheon. “I want to be healthy for my son. But now my clothes fit again.”

Eva Longoria looked incredible in her casual, beachy outfit. (MEGA)

Cutting out carbs, sugar and alcohol was part of the plan as well. “I have way more energy and I feel like not drinking clears my skin,” Eva revealed. “It makes you not have a headache. I think it is all about the wine! It’s all about the wine, or lack thereof.”

However, Eva insisted she didn’t put too much pressure on herself to try and work off the pregnancy weight right away. “I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy,” she explained. “You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape.”

