Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Latto For ‘Age Shaming’ Her & More As Twitter Feud Erupts Between The Rappers

Nicki Minaj took to social media to air her grievances after the Grammys announced that her song, “Super Freaky Girl,” was going to be considered in the “Pop” instead of “Rap” category for 2023. Nicki explained that she wasn’t happy with the Recording Academy’s decision because she didn’t feel like it was fairly applied to other crossover rappers. “I have no problem being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted. “If SFG has 2B moved then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or troll.”

“Big Energy” is a song by up-and-coming rapper, Latto. In a lengthy Instagram video, Nicki expanded on her frustrations. She claimed that the Recording Academy’s decision to move her out of the Rap category was part of a “concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving [it] for many years.” Nicki pointed out that the same producers were used for “Super Freaky Girl” and “Big Energy,” so she believes that if one is being moved to the Pop category, then so should the other.

When Latto caught wind of Nicki’s comments, she took to Twitter to clap back. “Damn, I can’t win for losing,” she tweeted, without referencing Nicki directly. “All these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate.” Then Nicki began to get heated, slamming Latto for not standing up for Nicki in her battle with the Grammys. “This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews,” she tweeted, and eventually deleted. “Says she waited in line for Pink Friday with her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair…but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the Black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”

While Nicki revealed that Latto texted her about the situation, Nicki was upset that the rising star didn’t speak out about it publicly. Latto defended herself and explained that she didn’t like that Nicki referenced her song while trying to prove her point. She also accused Nicki of subtweeting her with negative messages in the months leading up to this drama. “I didn’t wanna do Internet s*** w. sum1 I looked up to,” she wrote. “Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious.”

Nicki Minaj shares DM conversation with Latto where the "Big Energy" rapper repeatedly invited her to collaborate.

In another message, Latto referenced Nicki’s age, writing, “Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully.” The age comment got Nicki going, as she clapped back, “Age shaming when you look like YOU the one pushing 40. Age shaming but BEGGING for a feature. Imagine what dem genes gon do in 10 years. Oh so you in your 20s. Ok then. At least it match your album sales. You sold 20K right? Mad you flopped. That’s why u really mad.”

Nicki then went on to share old DMs between herself and Latto, where Latto asked her to collaborate. “Every DM from scratch off is about a feature,” she explained. “I was kind every time. But scratch off feels she has pull behind the scenes w/ a few diff white men (won’t name right now).” Nicki went on to slam Latto as an “entitled Karen who blames others for her album flopping.” She also continued to insist that Latto’s actual issues with her are because Nicki declined a potential collaboration on more than one occasion.

Nicki Minaj and Latto are still going at it on Twitter.

Things got even more heated when Latto referenced Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and his past rape conviction. “Super freaky grandma is married AND related to f***ing rapists,” she said. “You ain’t gone bully me B****! My idol turned rival.” Nicki responded, “1. Didn’t care about rap when she was begging for features. 2. Didn’t care about Kodak [Black]’s past. 3. Didn’t care about the accusations made about Dr. Luke who produced Big Energy. 4. News flash scratch off. I’ve never raped anyone. I’ve inspired millions. You’re one of them BOZO. Y’all keep letting these bozos weaponize the WORD raped when they’re being dragged & not holding them accountable for not actually CARING about rape VICTIMS in REAL LIFE.”

The feud between Nicki and Latto went on for quite a bit of time. in the end, Nicki ended up deleting most of her tweets about the situation.