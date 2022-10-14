Miles Teller Enjoys Mexico Getaway With Bikini-Clad Wife Keleigh Sperry After Hosting ‘SNL’ Premiere

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' star showed off his gym-toned physique by going shirtless as he packed on the PDA with Keleigh in an infinity pool at their lavish hotel.

By:
October 14, 2022 11:56AM EDT
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - Miles Teller was spotted living it up amid his vacation to Mexico with his stunning wife, Keleigh Sperry, earlier on Thursday afternoon. The Top Gun: Maverick star, 35, was seen relaxing in the pool next to his other half, 29, as they sipped on a few delicious drinks. The happy couple were pictured sharing an affectionate hug as they lounged in the glistening, cool water with a few pals. Pictured: Keleigh Sperry BACKGRID USA 13 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Model Candice Swanepoel is spotted at the beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Candice wore a 'C bralette' bikini top in surfer stripe colors from her own bikini line, tropicofc. She combined it with a green and red skirt. Pictured: Candice Swanepoel Ref: SPL5486718 180922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: HEM / BACKGRID

Miles Teller was living his best life during a romantic getaway in Mexico with his wife Keleigh Sperry on Thursday, Oct. 13. The pair looked completely loved up and in a celebratory mood as the 35-year-old actor has had one incredible year with his movie Top Gun: Maverick becoming a blockbuster and his opportunity to host the season premiere of Saturday Night Live. Miles and Keleigh were the epitome of marital bliss, as they relaxed by the infinity pool at their luxury hotel and packed on the PDA.

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry enjoy getaway to Mexico in October 2022. (HEM / BACKGRID)

The Hollywood heartthrob showed off his gym-toned physique by going shirtless for the personal pool party for 2. Kaleigh soaked up the sun in a floral bikini as she sipped on refreshing drinks before sitting on Miles’ lap and sneaking in a few smooches. The model also posted an incredible photo album of their vacation to her Instagram.

Miles and Keleigh first met in May 2013 while attending a party for the Black Keys. After four years of dating, Miles proposed to Keleigh in August 2017 while they were on a safari in South Africa. The two got married in Sept. 2019 in Maui, Hawaii.

Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh Sperry rocked a floral bikini. (HEM / BACKGRID)

While Miles is still basking in the glow of Top Gun: Maverick exceeding all expectations at the box office, he recently spoke about the possibility of adding another installment to the iconic franchise. Miles told ET that he is totally up for getting back in seat of a fighter jet, but the green light has to be given by Maverick himself, Tom Cruise. “That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” the War Dogs actor said. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.”

Meanwhile, Miles made a few cracks about working with the legendary movie star during his first ever gig hosting SNL. “It was also amazing getting to work with Tom Cruise. That guy is a legend,” he said during his monologue. “We both pushed ourselves to the absolute limit for this movie…he did his own stunts and I grew my own mustache.”

More From Our Partners

ad