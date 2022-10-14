Miles Teller Enjoys Mexico Getaway With Bikini-Clad Wife Keleigh Sperry After Hosting ‘SNL’ Premiere

Miles Teller was living his best life during a romantic getaway in Mexico with his wife Keleigh Sperry on Thursday, Oct. 13. The pair looked completely loved up and in a celebratory mood as the 35-year-old actor has had one incredible year with his movie Top Gun: Maverick becoming a blockbuster and his opportunity to host the season premiere of Saturday Night Live. Miles and Keleigh were the epitome of marital bliss, as they relaxed by the infinity pool at their luxury hotel and packed on the PDA.

The Hollywood heartthrob showed off his gym-toned physique by going shirtless for the personal pool party for 2. Kaleigh soaked up the sun in a floral bikini as she sipped on refreshing drinks before sitting on Miles’ lap and sneaking in a few smooches. The model also posted an incredible photo album of their vacation to her Instagram.

Miles and Keleigh first met in May 2013 while attending a party for the Black Keys. After four years of dating, Miles proposed to Keleigh in August 2017 while they were on a safari in South Africa. The two got married in Sept. 2019 in Maui, Hawaii.

While Miles is still basking in the glow of Top Gun: Maverick exceeding all expectations at the box office, he recently spoke about the possibility of adding another installment to the iconic franchise. Miles told ET that he is totally up for getting back in seat of a fighter jet, but the green light has to be given by Maverick himself, Tom Cruise. “That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” the War Dogs actor said. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.”

Meanwhile, Miles made a few cracks about working with the legendary movie star during his first ever gig hosting SNL. “It was also amazing getting to work with Tom Cruise. That guy is a legend,” he said during his monologue. “We both pushed ourselves to the absolute limit for this movie…he did his own stunts and I grew my own mustache.”