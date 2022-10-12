Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Plunging Yellow Silk Top For CMT Artists Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on Oct. 12. The gorgeous singer rocked the red carpet in an absolutely stunning look. Kelsea has upped her fashion game big time over the last several years, and she proved it once again at this event. For the red carpet, Kelsea wore a yellow silk plunging button up top paired with a matching side wrap skirt. The 29-year-old’s look was complete with gorgeous makeup, which featured dramatic smokey eyes, black nail polish, and natural lip gloss. Her blonde hair was styled in long wavy locks, which went perfectly with the full look, which almost resembled a posh, out of the shower with silk robe vibe. She rocked strappy sandals and showed off her toned legs with a thigh high slit as she hit the red carpet for the event. Finally, Kelsea accessorized with sparkling gold flower earrings and two statement rings to complete her outfit.

In 2021, Kelsea was actually one of the five honorees at CMT’s Artists of the Year. This year, though, she was on-hand as a presenter. The honorees for 2022 are Carly Pearce, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes and Cody Johnson. Kelsea is actually longtime friends with Carly, and they even collaborated on a song from Kelsea’s Sept. 2021 record, Subject to Change. Kelsea, Carly and Kelly Clarkson teamed up for the track “You’re Drunk, Go Home” on the album.

While the aftermath of Kelsea’s album release has been an incredible time for the singer, she’s also been dealing with some personal struggles. At the end of August, Kelsea confirmed that she had filed for divorce from her husband, Morgan Evans, who she married in Dec. 2017. Although Kelsea hasn’t talked much about the split, she did open up about her decision in an October interview with CBS Mornings.

“It’s not chaotic, it’s not volatile, it just didn’t work,” she admitted. “That sometimes is a difficult narrative to get your head around, when you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a good person and I’m a good person, but this just isn’t good anymore.'” Kelsea also pointed out that, while the divorce was “difficult,” she was also making sure to remember how celebratory this time in her life is. In addition to releasing Subject to Change, she also embarked on a 10-city tour to promote the album in September and October.

CMT’s Artists of the Year will air on the network on Friday, October 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET.