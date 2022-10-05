‘MAFS’ Sneak Peek: Miguel Accuses Lindy Of Gaslighting Him In Tense Argument

In the middle of the party, Miguel wants to hash out his issues with Lindy in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 5 episode of Married At First Sight. “This whole situation is trying me,” Miguel tells Lindy. Lindy says that she thinks it’s a “communication thing,” but that’s not how Miguel sees it.

Lindy tells Miguel that she must have “missed” him communicating his feelings to her. She apologizes but follows up with that she “can’t say sorry anymore.” Miguel replies, “You kind of gaslighted me, and I think that’s the thing that’s pissing me off. You’re kind of bullshi**ing me.”

Miguel doesn’t think it was a joke that Lindy got annoyed at him. Lindy says that when she thought he was messing with her, she did get annoyed with him. They both have two totally different perspectives on their reactions to each other.

“It’s that tone that you use when you were irritated. That doesn’t fly ever. You don’t talk to me like that… ever,” Miguel says to Lindy. “Why would you talk to me like that?”

Lindy responds, “It was just a totally missed joke.” Miguel wants Lindy to stop saying “joke.” He sensed that she was legitimately annoyed. Lindy is upfront that she was “frustrated” because she was ready for him to stop with his joke. She says that she “totally misread the situation” and didn’t realize she would be “disturbing” him so badly by asking him to take a photo of her.

She adds, “The issue is that it didn’t register with me that I was riled up.” Miguel admits, “That’s the thing that scares the sh*t out of me. There’s this anger inside of you that just like at the first provocation is kind of like, ah!”

Lindy is adamant that her reaction wasn't out of "anger" but one of "misread frustration." She doesn't want to talk to him like that in the future. "I just feel like I'm not being heard right now. You're just like, don't talk to me like that no matter what," she says. For Miguel, that's a dealbreaker.