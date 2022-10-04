Miguel’s Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce After 3 Years Of Marriage

It looks like it’s over for Miguel, 36, and Nazanin Mandi. The latter, 36, filed for divorce on Oct. 4 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The documents also reveal that the former couple have a prenup that will be used during the split.

The divorce filing comes just over a year after Miguel and Nazanin publicly announced they were separating after 17 years together, including three years of marriage. He, however, seemed to indicate they may have been back together in Feb., when he shared a series of photos of them with the caption, “Love heals. Proud of us.” She then responded with, “When you put the work in and it works out 😎😛❤️.”

Nazanin also shared her own version of the post at the same time. “… heal the root so the tree is stable. I’m so proud of us ♾ The Pimentel’s xoxo,” she wrote in her caption. After that, the lovebirds were photographed together back in July, causing further speculation that a reconciliation was happening.

A few months before the photos were posted, in Nov. 2021, which was two months after they announced their split, Miguel stayed with Nazanin right after she had eye surgery. “He has Lasik sympathy pains for me lol,” she captioned a video of them hanging out and laughing together.

Miguel and Nazanin first met each other when he was 18. They got engaged in 2016 and eventually got married in Nov. 2018. Since they had no children together, there will be no custody arrangements to worry about in the divorce.

One day before Nazanin’s divorce filing made headlines, she took to Instagram to share gorgeous photos of herself in a pool with wet hair. “I don’t want it all .. I just want what’s meant for me✨,” she wrote in the caption. A few days before that, she shared photos of herself posing nude and captioned it with, “… is it our purest form that’s intriguing?? … or the possibilities?? Capturing this time in my life is so important to me right now. Printing these is a must …”