‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Star Sway Bhatia: Sofi Has A ‘Self-Identity Crisis’ In Season 2

The Mighty Ducks have made it to the ultimate hockey summer camp in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2. The team will be tested like never before, and the summer will one for all the kids to figure out what they want on and off the ice.

“I think Sofi has such an amazing arc season. She really goes through this self-identity crisis and tries to discover who she really is and where she fits in this place,” Sway Bhatia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think that’s the main thing she realizes when she gets there. Do I really want to be here? Is this really what I wanted for summer? There is that moment of hesitation, but that’s what was really cool about the season and her character.” She added, “She goes through these phases, and it’s a real roller coaster ride for her figuring out where she wants to be and if she really does want to do hockey.”

The Mighty Ducks were introduced to a brand-new coach, Colin Cole, played by Josh Duhamel. “Josh was incredible to work with. He was such an amazing addition to the team, and he fit in so well,” Sway said about her new co-star. “Aside from his really strict presence on screen, he’s a really, really, really nice guy. He was so awesome to work with. We learned so much from him watching him work every day. I think his character is so awesome this season, and I think the fans are going to be really interested in the storyline.”

Sway noted that Coach Cole is “very strict” at the beginning of the season. While Coach Gordon Bombay was accustomed to training underdogs, Sway said that “Colin Cole’s basically just there to be super strict and do NHL-style coaching. There’s definitely a difference between them but deep down they’re both great people.”

Summer camp is a time for growth and so much can change. Sway revealed what’s ahead for Sofi and Evan in season 2. “I will say you’re exactly right when you say that summer camp can change you,” Sway told HollywoodLife. “And like I mentioned before, Sophie really takes the time this summer to find herself and find where she wants to be in this place, if she really wants to be at the camp, if she even really wants to be with Evan, or where she just fits. That definitely does come into play. And maybe someone else comes along. Maybe not. I’m not saying anything but just maybe.”

In addition to The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Sway also stars in another hit series Succession. Sway couldn’t reveal if Sophie will be back, but she did tease: “Season 4 is really exciting. I don’t want to spoil too much, but there are a lot of fun things going on there. That should be a really fun season. We don’t know if it’s our last one, or if it is going to be the last one, but I think the fans have been waiting long enough and something’s coming soon.”

For the 14-year-old rising star, representation onscreen is one of the most important things to her. “I think what’s awesome about Sofi is that she gets to be a young brown girl who’s a hockey player. That’s not seen very often, so being able to be that role model and be that different character on screen and do something you’re not used to seeing on the screen, I think that’s really important to me. I want to keep that going and keep being those kinds of characters that are able to be empowering, that are able to be role models for young kids, especially young girls of color,” Sway said. New episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers drop Wednesdays on Disney+.