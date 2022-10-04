Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Furious Over Court Decision To Allow Long Distance Visitation Of Their Kids

Aryn Drake-Lee, who was married to Jesse Williams from 2012 to 2017, shared her reaction to the court’s decision granting the actor long distant visits with their two kids Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 7, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 4. The actor’s ex-wife, 40, was clearly frustrated with the decision, as she vented about the ruling, and said she was “channeling the warrior spirit.”

Jesse, 41, was granted various visitations with his two children, and they’re now able to visit him as he stays in New York City while performing in the Broadway play Take Me Out. The couple were also ordered to attend co-parenting counseling. They’re also barred from making derogatory remarks about each other to the children or in public. Aryn was clearly not happy with the decision, as she revealed in her Instagram caption. “It turns out the court does think it’s good for children to regularly fly on overnight flights to accommodate a parent who won’t do the same for them. Who knew? I knew,” she wrote.

Aryn explained that she was going to go to do yoga to try to clear her head, but she also included a cryptic message which appeared to reference the ruling. “Let’s see how long it takes for the usual suspects to leak targeted language and storylines painting a particular party as the victim,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Aryn has cast shade on the Grey’s Anatomy star amid their divorce and custody battle. She’s publicly spoken out against their children taking long-distance flights on her social media in the past. “Is it good for the health and wellness of a 7yr and 8yr old to be taken out of school on a regular basis to fly cross country overnight on a red eye to be on the ground for two days? Is it reasonable for them to return dazed and confused and then be expected to pick right up and survive at school the rest of the week?” she questioned in a September Instagram post.

Aryn and Jesse were married from 2012 until separating in 2017. Their divorce was finalized in 2020, but the two have been locked in a custody battle for a long time. After the split, Aryn had requested sole legal custody, but the two have gone through many legal battles regarding their children since the split.