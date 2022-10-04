Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Furious Over Court Decision To Allow Long Distance Visitation Of Their Kids

Aryn Drake-Lee posted a lengthy Instagram caption, venting her frustrations about the 'Grey's Anatomy' star winning long-distance visitation rights amid their custody battle.

By:
October 4, 2022 4:24PM EDT
jesse williams
View gallery
Jesse Williams Jesse Williams, star of 'Grey's Anatomy', in Mayfair, London, Britain - 09 Jul 2012
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jesse Williams is spotted during a rare outing with longtime girlfriend Ciarra Pardo after having lunch together at Cipriani Downtown NYC in SoHo, New York City on Tuesday. The actor currently starring on Broadway's Take me Out cut a casual figure in plaid shorts that showed off what appeared to be a new eagle tattoo on his leg and a white crew topped with a baseball cap. Pardo, who is CEO at Mi Ojo + Co-Founder of LevelN4XT and counts Rihanna as a friend having served as Chief Creative Officer at Fenty Corp looked summer ready in a seersucker dress with embroidered flower details and tied just beneath her chest and paired it with pear accent sandals. The couple were seen checkin their phones during al fresco lunch and chatting closely before heading off hand in hand. Pictured: Jesse Williams BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Jesse Williams starts his weekend off with lunch with his two kids Sadie and Maceo in Los Angeles. Jesse is working hard to get custody off his two kids after getting a divorce from Aryn Drake-Lee but has still found time to start dating actress Minka Kelly. Pictured: Jesse Williams, Maceo Williams, Sadie Williams BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: SL/Terma / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews

Aryn Drake-Lee, who was married to Jesse Williams from 2012 to 2017, shared her reaction to the court’s decision granting the actor long distant visits with their two kids Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 7, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 4. The actor’s ex-wife, 40, was clearly frustrated with the decision, as she vented about the ruling, and said she was “channeling the warrior spirit.”

Jesse, 41, was granted various visitations with his two children, and they’re now able to visit him as he stays in New York City while performing in the Broadway play Take Me Out. The couple were also ordered to attend co-parenting counseling. They’re also barred from making derogatory remarks about each other to the children or in public. Aryn was clearly not happy with the decision, as she revealed in her Instagram caption. “It turns out the court does think it’s good for children to regularly fly on overnight flights to accommodate a parent who won’t do the same for them. Who knew? I knew,” she wrote.

Aryn explained that she was going to go to do yoga to try to clear her head, but she also included a cryptic message which appeared to reference the ruling. “Let’s see how long it takes for the usual suspects to leak targeted language and storylines painting a particular party as the victim,” she wrote.

Jesse and Aryn are seen out with their daughter in 2014. (SplashNews)

This isn’t the first time that Aryn has cast shade on the Grey’s Anatomy star amid their divorce and custody battle. She’s publicly spoken out against their children taking long-distance flights on her social media in the past. “Is it good for the health and wellness of a 7yr and 8yr old to be taken out of school on a regular basis to fly cross country overnight on a red eye to be on the ground for two days? Is it reasonable for them to return dazed and confused and then be expected to pick right up and survive at school the rest of the week?” she questioned in a September Instagram post.

Aryn and Jesse were married from 2012 until separating in 2017. Their divorce was finalized in 2020, but the two have been locked in a custody battle for a long time. After the split, Aryn had requested sole legal custody, but the two have gone through many legal battles regarding their children since the split.

More From Our Partners

ad