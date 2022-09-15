Jesse Williams’ Ex Seemingly Shades His Parenting With ‘Receipts’ Amid Custody Battle

Jesse Williams‘ ex is ready to release the receipts. Aryn Drake-Lee, the Grey’s Anatomy actor‘s ex-wife, took to Instagram on Sept. 14 to seemingly call his parenting skills out. “Is it good for the health and wellness of a 7yr and 8yr old to be taken out of school on a regular basis to fly cross country overnight on a red eye to be on the ground for two days? Is it reasonable for them to return dazed and confused and then be expected to pick right up and survive at school the rest of the week?” she began in her caption, which accompanied a selfie.

“I don’t think so!” she continued. “Neither do any of the parents who actually parent on a routine basis. There’s a name for the condition of an adult who expects their children to indulge, caregive and service that adult’s desires at the childrens’ expense…” She concluded her post with the hashtags “#receiptsseason” and “#ihavestayedquietforfartoolong”.

She shared the post on her Instagram Story with the hashtag “#receiptseason” and then followed it with a video of a man talking about owning up to your past traumas and not putting the blame on others. “some refuse to accept accountability, the boomerang is on its way back tho,” she wrote over the video.

The former spouses share a son, Maceo, 6, and an 8-year-old daughter, Sadie. Jesse, 41, and the podcaster, 41, got married in 2012, but Jesse filed for divorce just five years later. Their divorce was finalized in Oct. 2020.

Unfortunately, their separation has not been smooth. In April 2021, both Jesse and Aryn were ordered to attend online classes for “high conflict parents”, per TMZ, after they were clashing over a custody agreement. According to the outlet, the court order came after the actor “tried and failed” to modify court-ordered custody and visitation arrangements.

Not much has changed, as Aryn’s Instagram post came shortly after TMZ reported that Jesse is once again requesting to change a prior custody agreement so his kids can visit him during his second run of Broadway’s Take Me Out in New York City. The Broadway star requested an emergency hearing this week after accusing his ex of not extending their previous court-ordered custody arrangement for his original Broadway run to his new set of shows. “I recently agreed to perform in the second run of Take Me Out starting in October 2022 and ending in January 2023,” he stated in the documents, per TMZ.

“The play is set to start in October 2022 and run through at least January 2023. I am returning to New York in early October to start rehearsals. I asked Aryn to honor the Court’s prior order so I can continue to spend quality time with our children while I am in New York. Aryn refused,” he claimed. Their prior agreement allowed him to see his kids for four consecutive days each month of his Broadway run.