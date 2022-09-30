Coolio Recorded New Music While Working On Special ‘Futurama’ Cameo Before Death

Coolio, who was best known for his song “Gangsta’s Paradise” died on Sept. 28, at the age of 59. Following his death, David X. Cohen, the executive producer of the animated show, Futurama, told TMZ that the late rapper recorded new music for the show and even made a cameo prior to his sudden death. David told the outlet that he was shocked to hear of Coolio’s passing given that they had just recorded his cameo “just weeks before.” He also told the outlet that, “Coolio was one of my favorite guests. He was always totally upbeat and genuinely enjoyed coming in to record as his character Kwanzaa-bot.”

Futurama is an animated series that premiered in March 1999 and ended in 2013. However, Hulu reviewed the show once more and decided to reboot it for 20 new episodes that are set to premiere in 2023, TMZ reported. This is also not Coolio’s first time recording music and a character for the show, as he first collaborated with David for an episode in 2001. He previously voiced the role of Kwanzaa-bot, a counterpart to Chanukah Zombie and Santa Claus Robot.

David also told the outlet that the Los Angeles native “looked and sounded great as always” when he came into the record the episode weeks before his sad passing. The executive producer, who also plays the role of Computer, told TMZ that the creative team will have Coolio’s rap playing over the credits in order to give him “the best send-off we can.” A sweet fact that Coolio shared with David before his passing was that during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the “West Up!” singer had picked up the hobby of sewing to pass the time. Fans of Coolio and the show will be able to watch his episode sometime in 2023, but an official release date has not been announced.

Following the news of his death, Coolio (born Artis Leon Ivey Jr.), has received an outpour of tributes from other rappers and celebrities online. Famous people from Ice Cube, Weird Al Yankovic, “Poison” singer Bret Michaels, Jersey Shore star Pauly D, and more have posted on social media to honor the late Grammy-winning artist. Ice Cube took to his Twitter the day of Coolio’s death and wrote, “This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio.”

While Bret shared a throwback photo with Coolio via Twitter on Sept. 28. “My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & fans on the loss of @Coolio. This photo from when we did @ABCNetwork #GreatestHits together. Awesome guy who will be missed. #Coolio,” the rock star wrote. Coolio is survived by his 10 children: Grtis Ivey, Brandi Ivey, Artisha Ivey, Shayne Ivey, Milan Ivey, Jackie Ivey, Darius Ivey, Kate Ivey, Artis Ivey III, Zhaneand Ivey. He was only married once in his life to Josefa Salinas, from 1996 to 2000. Coolio did not remarry.