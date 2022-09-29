Anne Heche’s Son Homer Laffoon, 20, Fights Her Ex James Tupper To Be Admin of Her Estate: Docs

A legal battle is brewing between Anne Heche‘s son Homer Laffoon, 20, and her ex James Tupper, 57, over her estate. In a petition filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 31, Homer argued why he should be named administrator of his late mother’s estate, instead of James. Homer claimed that a 2011 email, where Anne allegedly named James the admin of her estate, is not valid, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.

Homer, who is the son of Anne and cameraman Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, alleged that there’s no signature on Anne’s decade-old email, and so it should be invalidated. “In fact, the Decedent sent a similar email to her bookkeeper on April 7, 2020, after the Decedent contracted COVID-19,” the filing reads. “This document, which fails to qualify as a will on the same basis as the email attached to the Objection, makes no reference whatsoever to Mr. Tupper, which is not surprising given their acrimonious breakup in 2018.”

Anne’s eldest child asserted his right to be appointed administrator of her estate in the filing and fired back at James’ claims that he isn’t “suitable” for the responsibility. Homer claimed that he was employed at the time of Anne’s tragic death on Aug. 11, and planned to resume classes at Tulane University, but he “postponed his re-enrollment due to recent events.” Homer also clarified that he was not “estranged” from Anne when she died and they “maintained a close and active relationship.”

James, who dated Anne from 2007 to 2018, was also accused of blocking Homer’s communication with his half-brother Atlas Tupper, 13, in the filing. Homer claimed that James’s “aggressive and manipulative” actions have “made it difficult” for Homer to contact his brother. Homer alleged that James is pretending to be Atlas via text messages. The 20-year-old also revealed that Atlas allegedly hasn’t shown up to any grief counseling sessions, and Homer refuses to be alone there with James “due to prior experiences” that Homer “does not wish to disclose”. Homer also filed to be named legal guardian of his younger brother in court.

Anne died at the age of 53 after being involved in a fiery car crash on Aug. 5. The Chicago P.D. actress rammed her blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment complex and then sped into a residential home, causing the car and home to burst into flames. Anne was pulled from the crash by paramedics and then rushed to the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital for burn treatment, but she did not survive her injuries. She slipped into a coma following the tragic accident and “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury”, according to her rep. She was placed on life support until Aug. 14 — two days after she was announced legally dead in the state of California. HL confirmed that there were traces of drugs in the former soap star’s system during her horrifying accident. Anne’s remains were cremated on Aug. 23 and her ashes were placed in a mausoleum at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

James paid tribute to his former girlfriend after her tragic death on social media. The Revenge star shared a photo of Anne with a simple caption, which read “love you forever.” He also included a broken heart emoji. When Anne was still in a coma after the crash, James released a statement hoping for the actress to recover, which sadly did not happen.